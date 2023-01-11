Alongside the launch of season 2023 in League of Legends, a handful of celebratory missions are now available for players to complete, awarding them with a bunch of helpful items to prepare them for the ranked grind. Players will have until Jan. 24, the release of Patch 13.2, to complete a total of nine missions, each requiring specific tasks to be completed before the rewards can be obtained.

Like previous iterations of event missions, this set of missions contains some peculiar riddles that players will have to solve to progress, with the only hints available being in the mission descriptions themselves. Though each mission has more than one way it can be completed, oftentimes solving the riddle is the much easier completion method.

But for certain players, particularly those unfamiliar with the extensive lore of League or just joining the game for the first time, these riddles are simply too tedious to try and answer. Here is the answer to the first riddle in the season 2023 missions.

Mystery champion in League’s season 2023 missions, explained

The first of the season 2023 missions is simply titled with a quote: “I stand at the brink of infinity.” This references the season’s cinematic, titled “Brink of Infinity,” which featured a look through a high-definition version of Summoner’s Rift—though received massive backlash from the community due to the lack of action and lore development, leading to a response from Riot.

Screengrab via Riot Games

One of the ways to complete the mission is by playing a game as or with the “mystery champion.” Players can either do this or earn 450 points from playing or winning games. Yet there appears to be no indication as to who this “mystery champion” is—unless players look closely at the quote provided as the mission description.

Keen-eyed players may notice that this quote is said by Xerath, the Magus Ascendant. Therefore, playing a game with a Xerath in it on either team will lead to the successful completion of this first step and the reward of a Yasuo champion shard and season 2023 kickoff icon.