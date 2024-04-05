Who is Thanatos, C9’s reported new LCS top laner?

After failing to make the 2024 LCS Spring Split finals, Cloud9 might be making some major changes to its League of Legends roster in an attempt to take over the NA league this summer—including the reported acquisition of Thanatos, a player from the Korean competitive scene.

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of League fans who are in the know, but for those who aren’t familiar, Thanatos is a rising prospect who has caught the attention of multiple different organizations in Korea, Europe, and North America. From the start of his career, he has impressed fans and analysts alike with his great mechanics and promising knowledge of the game. But now, he could be making his first steps onto the grander stage.

If you’re trying to figure out just how hyped you should be for Thanatos’ potential arrival in North America, here is a crash course on his career so far.

Thanatos’ career with DK

Rising to the challenge. Image via Riot Games

Thanatos is only 19 years old but has already shown some great promise after getting signed to Dplus KIA’s Challenger squad in 2020, back when they were known as DAMWON with the old square bracket logo.

Since then, Thanatos has helped DK’s Challenger team win the 2021 KeSPA Cup, two LCK CL championships in 2022 and 2023, earned two LCK CL Finals MVP awards, and was even named the best top laner in the LCK CL for the 2023 Summer Split.

He plays aggressive champions like Renekton, Gnar, and K’Sante, which not only allows him to play without jungle presence but also sets him up to lead his team with perfect coordination and mechanics in teamfights. Even still, he boasts a decent champion pool with a variety of roles, whether he’s needed on tanks or carries.

DK’s junior squad has already seen a handful of players rise up to the major leagues, such as top laner Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon joining MAD Lions KOI, jungler Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong having played for Rogue for two years, and star Dplus KIA rookie Choi “Lucid” Yong-hyeok.

Realistic expectations of Thanatos on C9

Thanatos was reportedly considered for a promotion to DK’s main roster alongside Lucid for 2024, but the org seemingly opted instead to maintain more experienced players on the lineup. Now, he could be making his debut in a major region alongside some of the best players in NA, all of whom will have a chip on their shoulders following an early exit from the 2024 LCS Spring Split playoffs.

This potential move is also bolstered by C9’s reported signing of head coach Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu, who could help Thanatos acclimate to his new home, along with helping whatever communication issues could arise between the non-Korean speaking members of the roster and staff.

Even still, C9 fans shouldn’t expect too much greatness out of the gate. The 19-year-old is still improving as a prospect, has taken a split off, and will be facing off against some of the world’s top talent on a new team and in a new country. There will likely be growing pains that he’ll need to adjust to, but once he’s found his groove with the organization, Thanatos could become the next big name in the league.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more