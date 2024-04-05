Reapered reportedly back at C9 after org parts ways with LoL head coach Mithy

One of the most iconic coaches in North American League of Legends history might be making a return for the 2024 LCS Summer Split.

Recommended Videos

Former 100 Thieves head coach Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu is reportedly rejoining Cloud9’s League division, according to esports reporter Sander Hove. The 32-year-old is most known for his time during a successful four-year stint with the blue and white between 2016 and 2020, although he’s also spent time with a few other teams since then.

It hurts me to announce that C9 and I have parted ways

While the team failed to meet its expectations, I have nothing but love and respect for the organization and its players.

It's been an exciting journey to be a part of c9 and feel the love and hate y'all bring as fans #c9win — Alfonso 'mithy' (@mithygg) April 4, 2024

Reapered is supposedly replacing Alfonso “Mithy” Aguirre Rodríguez, who was recently released from C9’s staff after the team failed to make the 2024 LCS Spring Finals after a stunning sweep at the hands of Team Liquid. This was the first time since 2022 the organization has missed the finals following four straight finals appearances.

From 2016 to 2020, Reapered helped guide Cloud9 to become one of NA’s only hopes at multiple international events, including three World Championships where they managed to break into the knockout stage of the tournament. In 2018, the team reached the Worlds semifinals, which is the highest mark an NA team has reached in the tournament’s history.

This year, however, C9’s fall from grace shocked most LCS fans, especially after they signed mid laner Jojopyun to create yet another supposed superteam at the top of the NA summit. By the end of the regular season, however, the team held an 8-6 record behind 100 Thieves’ rookie squad and FlyQuest’s star roster.

With the winds of change flowing around the organization and a new top laner reportedly on their way, C9 could be on the rise once more as they aim for a spot at Worlds 2024 in Europe.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more