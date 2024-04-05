Category:
League of Legends

Cloud9 reportedly replacing Fudge for Dplus KIA LoL prospect

Finding a way to stay in the clouds.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 11:06 am
C9 Fudge sits at his PC with C9 teammates in the background.
Photo by Reece Martinez/Riot Games via Flickr

After spending four years with Cloud9’s League of Legends division, one of the league’s most recognizable talents might be headed off to new horizons.

Recommended Videos

Star top laner Fudge is reportedly being replaced on C9’s main LCS roster for the 2024 Summer Split, according to esports reporter Brieuc Seeger. The 21-year-old will be involved in one of the two supposed major moves the team is making during the mid-season break, including a staff change that will reportedly see head coach Mithy replaced by former C9 head coach Reapered.

Meanwhile, Fudge is supposedly being replaced by Dplus KIA’s rising prospect Park “Thanatos” Seung-gyu, who has set the Korean Challengers scene ablaze with a pair of LCK CL Finals MVP awards. The 19-year-old phenom was also reportedly in talks with multiple LCK organizations, and even Karmine Corp in the LEC.

Thanatos was also supposedly slated to take over the top lane position on DK during the previous offseason, but the team decided against having multiple rookies on its starting lineup. The team’s current lineup already features up-and-coming jungler prospect Lucid, who has been one of the best young stars in the league through the first few months of the year.

C9, on the other hand, has reportedly made this decision after suffering an early departure from the LCS playoff race for the first time since the 2022 Summer Split. The core of Fudge, Blaber, and Berserker have ripped through the competition in that time, winning two trophies and multiple All-Pro awards.

This time, however, the team looked a lot less formidable than in seasons past, and even though Fudge signed a multi-year deal with C9 last year, the team might already be ready to move on. He had the lowest kills of any LCS top laner and the lowest average damage to champions in the Spring Split, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

Overall, Fudge’s impact on C9’s games has lessened tremendously when compared to his first few years with the team, especially with the roster shifting focus from him to Jojopyun and Berserker for 2024. Although this would sadly be the end of an era for C9, this move could be a chance for Fudge to rewrite his destiny in a place where he can flourish, and in a system that fits his playstyle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What’s happening with the LCK DDoS attacks, explained
LoL Park empty in 2024, lit up with the banners of Dplus Kia, Brion, Riot Games Korea
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
What’s happening with the LCK DDoS attacks, explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 4, 2024
Read Article T1 fans lament recent DDoS attacks on LCK team after playoff loss to HLE
T1 fans holding up signs in support of their team at the 2023 League of Legends (LOL) World Championship (Worlds)
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
T1 fans lament recent DDoS attacks on LCK team after playoff loss to HLE
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Skarner’s LoL win rate plummets to shocking lows after VGU hits live servers
Base Skarner VGU splash
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Skarner’s LoL win rate plummets to shocking lows after VGU hits live servers
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What’s happening with the LCK DDoS attacks, explained
LoL Park empty in 2024, lit up with the banners of Dplus Kia, Brion, Riot Games Korea
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
What’s happening with the LCK DDoS attacks, explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 4, 2024
Read Article T1 fans lament recent DDoS attacks on LCK team after playoff loss to HLE
T1 fans holding up signs in support of their team at the 2023 League of Legends (LOL) World Championship (Worlds)
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
T1 fans lament recent DDoS attacks on LCK team after playoff loss to HLE
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Skarner’s LoL win rate plummets to shocking lows after VGU hits live servers
Base Skarner VGU splash
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Skarner’s LoL win rate plummets to shocking lows after VGU hits live servers
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 4, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.