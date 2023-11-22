Cloud9 signs LCS star Fudge to multi-year contract extension

Fudge has remained one of the LCS' most consistent players at any position since his debut.

Cloud9 has beefed up its League of Legends roster by inking a contract with yet another franchise player. Top laner Fudge has signed a three-year deal with the organization, keeping him with C9 until the end of 2026, the organization announced today.

Fudge was already locked into a contract with C9 until the end of the 2025 season, but an extra year added to the back end of his deal gives the veteran a bit of extra job security moving into the second half of the decade.

Although you shouldn’t have had any doubts about what C9’s topside would look like next year, the team has laid out a careful and solid plan for the distant future, with both Fudge and jungler Blaber being signed to long-term deals with the organization. Both of their contracts are now set to expire after the conclusion of the 2026 season.

C9’s 2024 roster will likely look relatively similar to the one it ran out there this past year, with the core of players staying mostly intact. Yesterday, the team signed jungler Blaber to a three-year extension, keeping him in tandem with Fudge to continue one of the longest-running and most efficient topside duos in the North American League scene. Furthermore, C9’s contract with AD carry Berserker runs through the end of 2025, and fans should have no worries about his status on the team.

C9 parted ways with support Zven—who declared free agency and is determined to pursue opportunities as an ADC—and mid laner EMENES, who retired from pro League earlier this month. But their slots in the lineup have yet to be officially filled. Verbal agreements between C9 and several free agents have potentially been reached at those positions, though, with former FlyQuest support Vulcan set to reportedly return to the organization and reigning LCS MVP Jojopyun in line to play mid for C9 next season. Both of those reports are via esports publication Sheep Esports.

The North American LCS free agency period is currently in full swing, with players having complete freedom to sign where they want. With verbal agreements having been reached across the industry for the better part of the past month, it’s likely that more players will have official landing spots announced within the coming days.