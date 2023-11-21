Cloud9 locks in LCS superstar with massive 3-year contract extension

Cloud9 has long been considered a powerhouse and favorite in the LCS. But over the past few years, the org’s top status has been synonymous with one superstar League of Legends player in particular.

North American jungling icon Blaber is a legend among the LCS community and is considered one of the greatest junglers in the history of the region. After a roller coaster of a year in 2023, C9 is ready to keep his talents on its side by re-signing him to a three-year deal today that will keep him under contract with the org until 2026.

The best jungler in the history of North America is staying with Cloud9 for 3 more years! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4e1B8GrHzI — Cloud9 League of Legends (@C9LoL) November 21, 2023

The 23-year-old star signed with C9 at the end of 2017 as a substitute for the organization’s Academy squad. Since then, he’s grown his reputation as not only one of the most talented NA-born players but one of the best players in the West.

Over the course of his career, he has won four LCS championships, the MVP award twice, the 2018 Rookie of the Split award, and has been awarded first-team All-Pro honors four times. From his debut to now, he has only missed the World Championship once and was a part of the jungle tandem with Svenskeren on the C9 roster that managed to reach the 2018 Worlds semifinals.

This year might not have ended as C9 fans would have hoped, but Blaber is still the best jungler in the region. The rest of the roster might be shifting as well, with Zven entering free agency as an AD carry and EMENES retiring from pro play, but the team still has a powerful star to build around in one of the most pivotal roles in the game.

With Blaber locked in, the team’s staff must find suitable teammates to help bring more hardware to C9’s trophy case. There has, however, been plenty of speculation around C9 in the offseason, including multiple reported superstar signings like former FlyQuest support Vulcan and former Evil Geniuses mid lane phenom Jojopyun.