Who is Smolder’s voice actor in League of Legends?

Smolder is League of Legends’ latest champion to grace Summoner’s Rift, and the blazing AD carry is sporting a quirky voice to match his pint-sized exterior.

Recommended Videos

The Fiery Fledgling is taking over the bottom lane with his powerful set of skills, sporting great mobility with his Flap, Flap, Flap ability, a decent slow with his Achoo! projectile, and even scales in multiple different ways, whether he’s blasting away his foes with Super Scorcher Breath or his passive. If he needs to, he’ll use his ultimate ability to call his mom to launch a massive wave of fire onto the battlefield that heals him and deals destructive damage to his foes.

Even still, League fans are wondering who has given Smolder the perfect voice for a rambunctious little dragon-in-training.

Who is Smolder’s voice actor in LoL?

Don’t make Smolder call his mom. Image via Riot Games

Smolder’s voice actor in League of Legends is Georgie Kidder, an experienced voice actress who has starred in multiple different roles across television and film shorts. She is most known for her roles in several children’s shows, like Baby Shark’s Big Show, Goldie and Bear, and The Loud House.

She has, however, been featured in a handful of video games as well, with gigs including Fortnite‘s Willow, a Sim in The Sims, and various voices in LEGO Dimensions. This is Kidder’s first piece of work with Riot Games, but she does have a very distinct voice that perfectly matches Smolder’s expressive and childish demeanor.

You can check out Kidder’s work on Smolder by picking up the champion in League’s shop. He is still finding his place in the current meta, but in time, marksmen will find a way to fit him alongside the best team compositions.