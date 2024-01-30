LoL Patch 14.3 could kick Ezreal back to the forefront of the meta

Ezreal hasn’t been having a good time in the League of Legends meta lately, but that could all be about to change in Patch 14.3.

Riot Games is introducing a series of changes with the upcoming patch, and they might just bring Ezreal back to the forefront of the meta. Although he’s not receiving direct buffs, other changes could give him a leg up, according to Jan. 29’s patch preview.

Ezreal has been stagnating at the very bottom of the ladder, with one of the lowest average win rates in higher tiers, according to stats site U.GG.

Zeri might also come back. Image via Riot Games

Patch 14.3 includes changes to Lethality (armor penetration) and Essence Reaver, an item used frequently in Ezreal’s core build. Vayne being popular in the meta should also give Ezreal a distinct advantage going into the new patch.

Zeri, another bot laner who has struggled this season, is receiving a direct buff in Patch 14.3, and champions who dominated the meta are receiving some welcome nerfs to their kits. Trundle, Brand, and Lillia are all being brought down a peg. Zyra and Maokai are also being changed, but it’s still unclear if they will receive buffs or nerfs.

Riot also aims to balance adjustments that shifted the meta at the start of the season. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer, mentioned that Illaoi, who was indirectly nerfed by changes to the map, will receive compensation.

The patch notes are subject to change, so take this with a pinch of salt. Patch 14.3 is expected to hit the live servers on Feb. 7, according to the patch schedule.