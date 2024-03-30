Who is Richard Su, FlyQuest’s positional LoL coach allegedly under internal investigation?

Over the last decade, the League of Legends competitive scene has dealt with scandals over multiple levels of play, including the LCS in North America.

Recently, the league’s number one squad FlyQuest was forced to place one of its coaches on administrative leave after several allegations surfaced about their conduct online. Reports from Sheep Esports’ Sander Hove claim that Richard Su, a positional coach from FlyQuest, has been accused of an online scandal concerning his interactions with multiple underaged girls on Twitter.

Although he is currently 28 years old, these instances occurred in 2020, when he first started competing in North America’s competitive scene at age 25. While FlyQuest conducts an internal investigation on the matter, these are all the details currently available about the situation.

Why is Richard Su being investigated by FlyQuest?

Richard Su is supposedly being investigated by FlyQuest due to a report alleging that he made a fake Twitter account with an alias and false age to contact underage girls. Hove reports that Su claimed to be 14 years old on the social media platform in order to speak to a 17-year-old girl. There are also supposedly multiple other girls that have been contacted by Su in this matter, and that his actions are well-known within the Oceanic League community.

Who is Richard Su?

Su is facing multiple major allegations. Photo via Riot Games

Richard Su is a former professional Oceanic League player who used to compete with the name Phantiks, and played for multiple recognizable banners such as Dire Wolves, MAMMOTH, and Chiefs Esports Club. He has attended two World Championships and one Mid-Season Invitational, before deciding to swap to coaching duties in 2018.

Eventually, he’d find his way to North America with a quick stint on 100 Thieves as a coach before finally ending up with the FlyQuest organization through the team’s Academy squad. During the 2021 Summer Split, Richard was called up to help with the main LCS roster and has been a positional coach for the team since.

