Category:
League of Legends

FlyQuest sideline LoL coach to investigate accusations around underage interactions

Multiple allegations have surfaced.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 30, 2024 12:13 pm
The FlyQuest LCS roster on stage during the 2023 season.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Another series of hefty accusations has shaken the League of Legends scene, with serious allegations surfacing against FlyQuest’s positional coach, Richard Su, about his conduct around underaged girls.

Recommended Videos

The 28-year-old former pro reportedly maintained an X account with a fake identity to speak with multiple underaged individuals, according to esports journalist Sander Hove. In one alleged instance, Su used an alias that was supposedly 14 years old to speak to a 17-year-old girl on the social media platform. These allegations are also supposedly well-known within the Oceanic League scene.

FlyQuest also released a statement regarding allegations surrounding a staff member, although they did not specify which member was being investigated by the team. The allegations were dated before the member joined the staff, but the team will be holding “the highest standards of integrity and accountability in [their] employees.”

FlyQuest has placed the staff member in question on administrative leave while the organization conducts a full investigation on the subject. Hove also confirmed that he had been working with FlyQuest during his own investigation, and that the organization was contacted before he published the article.

Su joined the FlyQuest organization in 2021 through the team’s Academy staff and has been working with the main roster since 2022. He has been a positional coach for the team through their recent run to the top of the 2024 Spring Split regular season, and now, the team is poised to win an LCS championship after taking out both Team Liquid and Cloud9.

They will, however, need to figure out this situation with their coach behind the scenes while they look towards a trophy on stage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Riot confirms League of Legends and TFT inclusion at upcoming Saudi-backed Esports World Cup
Katarina heading for combat with Tristana, Malphite and other champions.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot confirms League of Legends and TFT inclusion at upcoming Saudi-backed Esports World Cup
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Mar 30, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024: Venue locations, dates, and format
The golden MSI trophy, sitting on a plinth, in front of a packed arena.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024: Venue locations, dates, and format
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 29, 2024
Read Article LoL fans finally learn location, dates for MSI 2024
JDG won last year's MSI, then went on to earn a top 4 spot at Worlds.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL fans finally learn location, dates for MSI 2024
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Mar 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Riot confirms League of Legends and TFT inclusion at upcoming Saudi-backed Esports World Cup
Katarina heading for combat with Tristana, Malphite and other champions.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot confirms League of Legends and TFT inclusion at upcoming Saudi-backed Esports World Cup
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Mar 30, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024: Venue locations, dates, and format
The golden MSI trophy, sitting on a plinth, in front of a packed arena.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024: Venue locations, dates, and format
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 29, 2024
Read Article LoL fans finally learn location, dates for MSI 2024
JDG won last year's MSI, then went on to earn a top 4 spot at Worlds.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL fans finally learn location, dates for MSI 2024
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Mar 29, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.