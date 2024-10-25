Which LoL champion says ‘Your legacy shall drift away; blown into eternity, like the sands of the desert’?

Wow, today’s LoLdle quote is long—but it’s not as long as my streak. Read on for the Oct. 25 LoLdle answer.

Who says, ‘Your legacy shall drift away; blown into eternity, like the sands of the desert’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 25 is, “Your legacy shall drift away; blown into eternity, like the sands of the desert,” and the League champion who says this line is Nasus. You know, that dog man who walks on his hind legs.

When I read “sands on the desert,” my mind went straight to Azir. For me, he epitomizes ancient Egypt (or Shurima, I mean)—and there’s a lot of sand there. But that was obviously wrong. My second guess was Skarner because he’s yet another sandy guy who presumably has plenty of experience scurrying around in the desert. Wrong again. Nasus was the next sensible answer. Of course, it was Nasus. He’s another resident of Shurima and is known to be slightly overdramatic. He’s thousands of years old and is considered a “God-Warrior,” so I will give him some slack.

In the real world, Nasus’ win rate across all ranks in Patch 14.21 is 51 percent, according to stats site U.GG. If you look at it like that, it makes him one of the strongest champions in the patch. But much of that comes down to his prowess in the lower ranks. As soon as you reach Emerald and above, his win rate plummets. If you’re new to the game or climbing the ranks, Nasus is a great choice for Summoner’s Rift dominance. Give him a go.

