sejuani riding a bear in league of legends
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘What’s your favorite animal? A bear?’

Need a hand? Here's the answer to the Nov. 6 LoLdle quote.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 6, 2024 04:12 am

I got this LoLdle quote in seconds. If you still can’t get your head around it, read on for the Nov. 6 answer. As always, I have you covered.

Who says, “What’s your favorite animal? A bear?” in LoL?

Annie one shot loldle quote
One shot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Nov. 6 is, “What’s your favorite animal? A bear?” and the League champion who says this line is Annie. You know, the fiery little girl with the teddy bear.

Honestly, this is probably one of the easiest LoLdle quotes I’ve encountered over the past year. I’ve played quite a bit of Annie and even instinctively read this quote in her voice, but I appreciate that not everyone plays this champion. She’s sort of outdated and one-dimensional when you line her up against modern champions. But she’s the only champion closely associated with a bear, so who else could it be? Sejuani rides a bear in one of her skins, but this quote would be totally out of character. Imagine her yelling this as she charges in at you. Hilarious. Realistically, Annie was the only answer.

Annie is actually performing pretty well in solo queue. According to stats site U.GG, she has a 51 percent win rate in Patch 14.21. She’s not doing so well in the support position, but her win rate suggests she’s at least a viable champion in multiple lanes. Admittedly, this win rate is from a small sample size, but I wouldn’t let that dissuade you from playing her. She’s a ton of fun despite her simplicity. Ever exploded someone with your trusty teddy bear? So satisfying.

I’m already looking forward to tomorrow’s LoLdle. Will my streak ever end? Probably.

