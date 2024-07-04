If you were expecting any fireworks from July 4’s LoLdle quote, you’re probably going to be disappointed. This voice line should be fairly easy for most League of Legends players to solve—especially because one word practically gives away the answer.

Recommended Videos

Who says “What do you mean my hammer’s too big?” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for July 4 is “What do you mean my hammer’s too big?” The League champion who says this quote is Poppy.

“I’m no hero—just a Yordle with a hammer.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key word in today’s quote is “hammer.” And while there are a few League characters who use some form of a hammer, I’d argue the most notable hammer-wielding champ is Poppy. It also helps that her moniker is the Keeper of the Hammer.

Poppy is one of my favorite champions in the game, especially from a lore perspective. Her quest to deliver her hammer to the “Hero of Demacia”—without even considering she could actually be that hero—is a wholesome and inspiring story. It’s definitely a tale I wouldn’t mind seeing a League-inspired movie or TV show dive into and build upon (no pressure, Riot).

Even if you aren’t up to date on Poppy’s lore, I feel like this shouldn’t be a difficult LoLdle quote to solve. If you read “hammer” and think of other champs like Jayce, Mordekaiser, or Ornn first, you’d still likely land on Poppy eventually. And if you still can’t figure this one out after several guesses, the audio clue today should be extremely helpful—especially if you’ve heard any of Poppy’s multiple hammer-related voice lines.

This puzzle follows in the footsteps of yesterday’s LoLdle quote as another one that has one word as a major giveaway. Fingers crossed we get a more difficult voice line tomorrow.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy