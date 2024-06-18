Today’s LoLdle quote breaks the mold for the month of June by providing a longer voice line that might be tricky to some League of Legends fans. If you know a little bit of lore, however, this one shouldn’t be too tough.

Who says “Trapped in a box so long Xerath, they never should have let us out” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for June 18 is “Trapped in a box so long Xerath, they never should have let us out.” The League champion who says this quote is Renekton.

My mind immediately went to Shurima. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key word in today’s quote for me was Xerath. Right away, assuming Xerath wasn’t talking to or about himself, I knew he couldn’t be the answer and scratched him off the list of champs in my head. But Xerath’s name caused me to think that this voice line would be said by another champion from Shurima, especially due to the second part of the quote.

I’m definitely not a League lore expert, but I know Xerath is from Shurima and assumed another champ talking about being “trapped” would also be from this region of Runeterra. Naturally, my first guess with that train of thought was Azir. After that proved to be incorrect, I went for Renekton and was pleased to get this right in two tries.

If Renekton wasn’t the champ who said this voice line, my following guess would’ve been his brother, Nasus. After that, though, if it wasn’t any of my first three guesses of Shuriman champs, I’m honestly not sure who I would’ve named next. If you don’t know much about Shurima, this LoLdle quote could be slightly difficult.

