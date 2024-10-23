Which LoL champion says ‘To heal and protect’?

I messed up today’s LoLdle and failed to get the quote on the first try. Two guesses were enough, but I’m disappointed I didn’t one-shot it. Read on for the answer to the Oct. 23 LoLdle.

Who says, ‘To heal and protect’ in LoL?



Of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 23 is “To heal and protect,” and the League champion who says this line is Soraka. You know, that purple woman with horns on her head.

My first instinct was Leona, for some reason. It just sounded like something she might say in her heroic voice. She protects with her shield, but she definitely doesn’t heal, so it was a poor choice, all things considered.

When you think of healers on Summoner’s Rift, you think of Soraka—or at least you should do. She’s basically League’s “healer” support and is often considered an easy champion to pick up for new players. She has a targeted heal at her disposal and a map-wide heal, healing up herself and her teammates in one push of a button. So if anyone heals and protects, it’s Soraka.

As for if she’s worth playing, the answer is yes, maybe. She had a respectable 50 percent win rate in Patch 14.20, according to stats site U.GG. The lower you go down the ranks, the better she fares. She has a 51 percent win rate in Bronze and Silver, proving she’s a noob-friendly champion. But even then, she does reasonably well in higher ranks. It remains to be seen how she’ll do in Patch 14.21, but I imagine she’ll be much the same.

