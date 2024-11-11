Which LoL champion says ‘The armor keeps the world out. The lance does the rest’?

I almost totally forgot this League of Legends champion existed before she suddenly popped into my head. Here’s the answer to the Nov. 11 LoLdle quote.

Who says “The armor keeps the world out. The lance does the rest” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 11 is, “The armor keeps the world out. The lance does the rest.” The League champion who says this line is Rell. You know, the woman who wears that scary metal horse and holds a lance.

This was a tough one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My first instinct was Jarvan IV. But he wields a spear, not a lance. Rell completely slipped my mind, but this quote makes perfect sense if you’ve ever played her. She’s a tanky support who wears armor and prods her foes with her lance. I didn’t know anything about Rell’s lore before writing this, but she’s apparently the daughter of a Noxian footsoldier and the heir to a fallen noble house—and she’s just 16 years old. Surprising.

Rell isn’t doing too hot on the Rift. According to stats site U.GG, she has a 49 percent win rate in the support position. This means she probably shouldn’t be your go-to pick in Patch 14.22 if you want to climb the ladder. But don’t let that stop me if you’re suddenly interested in giving her a spin after hearing about her trusty armor and lance. You could also just play Jarvan instead.

