Today’s LoLdle League of Legends quiz quote clue is “See? It’s just a scarecrow,” which is definitely one of the easier-to-figure-out quotes we’ve seen LoLdle toss our way in recent memory.

While some days (like yesterday) can be a bit of a toss-up for the LoLdle quote and can sometimes take two or three guesses to even narrow down, other days’ clues are clear-cut one-shots. Today, there’s little reason why any experienced League player should take more than one attempt to get this one right.

There’s only one scarecrow champion in League, and he’s one of the oldest, most historic champions in the game.

Here’s who says “See? It’s just a scarecrow” in League of Legends.

Which League champ says the quote “See? It’s just a scarecrow”?

The answer to today’s LoLdle quote section is Fiddlesticks. The Ancient Fear is the most famous scarecrow in all of Runeterra, and he’s the one who obviously says “See? It’s just a scarecrow.”

The only way to possibly mess this one up is if you completely overthink it and imagine that it’s a champion talking to or about Fiddlesticks. Don’t try to outthink the clue here. Just send it, dude. It’s Fiddlesticks.

An absolute no-brainer. Screenshot via LoLdle.net

What’s extremely interesting about Fiddlesticks is that he actually has no original voice lines of his own. Fiddlesticks’ quotes are all taken from victims that the demon consumes. This is why it’s common for Fiddlesticks to speak in the third person or emulate the voices of people who are in their final dying moments. In this specific case, it’s a likely scenario that Fiddlesticks is imitating someone who thought the demon was “just a scarecrow,” only to be devoured by the monstrous being once they let their guard down.

