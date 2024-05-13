Fizz in Nexus Blitz idly standing near catapults.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘ So many enemies, so many knives’?

This could be a tough one with how many champs use knives.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: May 13, 2024 10:18 am

Some days, the LoLdle daily quiz quote clue can be extremely on-the-nose and easy to guess. Today is not one of those days. 

Recommended Videos

Today’s LoLdle quote is “So many enemies. So many knives,” which could truly belong to a number of champions, considering a hefty amount of assassins and fighters use knives as their primary weapons. Between all of the daggers, katanas, and other blades across the League roster, there are plenty of champions in the game who could say this relatively ambiguous quote. 

If you’re struggling with today’s LoLdle, look no further: Here’s who says “So many enemies. So many knives” in League of Legends

Who says “So many enemies. So many knives” in League?

The League champion who says “So many enemies. So many knives” is Akali

KDA Akali splash art from League of Legends
Akali got a job, Akali go to work. Image via Riot Games

Akali says this quote sometimes when moving, and the champion says it in a relatively bored tone of voice; like she’s simply wanting to get things over with and burn through the lineup of foes that stand before her. This quote was added to Akali’s lineup of voice lines when she received a full-scale update in 2018.

When I was doing today’s LoLdle, my mind immediately went to Katarina as she’s pretty famous for using “many knives” in her kit. Although my guess wasn’t correct (obviously), I eventually made my way to Akali after also guessing Xayah. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One of MSI 2024’s most popular LoL champs is struggling to make an impact
The MSI stage.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
One of MSI 2024’s most popular LoL champs is struggling to make an impact
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 13, 2024
Read Article Tarzan gears up for a second stint in LPL after LoL hiatus
Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong of LNG Esports competes at the League of Legends World Championship 2023.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Tarzan gears up for a second stint in LPL after LoL hiatus
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 13, 2024
Read Article The best mid lane champions in League of Legends
Sylas' unique ultimate makes him one of a kind.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
The best mid lane champions in League of Legends
Davide Xu and others Davide Xu and others May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One of MSI 2024’s most popular LoL champs is struggling to make an impact
The MSI stage.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
One of MSI 2024’s most popular LoL champs is struggling to make an impact
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 13, 2024
Read Article Tarzan gears up for a second stint in LPL after LoL hiatus
Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong of LNG Esports competes at the League of Legends World Championship 2023.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Tarzan gears up for a second stint in LPL after LoL hiatus
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 13, 2024
Read Article The best mid lane champions in League of Legends
Sylas' unique ultimate makes him one of a kind.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
The best mid lane champions in League of Legends
Davide Xu and others Davide Xu and others May 13, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.