Some days, the LoLdle daily quiz quote clue can be extremely on-the-nose and easy to guess. Today is not one of those days.

Today’s LoLdle quote is “So many enemies. So many knives,” which could truly belong to a number of champions, considering a hefty amount of assassins and fighters use knives as their primary weapons. Between all of the daggers, katanas, and other blades across the League roster, there are plenty of champions in the game who could say this relatively ambiguous quote.

If you’re struggling with today’s LoLdle, look no further: Here’s who says “So many enemies. So many knives” in League of Legends.

Who says “So many enemies. So many knives” in League?

The League champion who says “So many enemies. So many knives” is Akali.

Akali got a job, Akali go to work. Image via Riot Games

Akali says this quote sometimes when moving, and the champion says it in a relatively bored tone of voice; like she’s simply wanting to get things over with and burn through the lineup of foes that stand before her. This quote was added to Akali’s lineup of voice lines when she received a full-scale update in 2018.

When I was doing today’s LoLdle, my mind immediately went to Katarina as she’s pretty famous for using “many knives” in her kit. Although my guess wasn’t correct (obviously), I eventually made my way to Akali after also guessing Xayah.

