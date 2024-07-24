How to get Grizzly Smash in LoL Swarm

Any Illaoi enjoyers in League of Legends’ new mode Swarm can tell you about her immense power from Tentacle Smash, but did you know there’s an even stronger version called Grizzly Smash?

Every champion in Swarm has a signature weapon that can be upgraded throughout the game. For Illaoi, her weapon is Tentacle Smash. League players should be accustomed to this ability. Illaoi slams her idol into the ground. A tentacle spawns at the center of that impact, slamming down toward the nearest target.

Earning Grizzy Smash in LoL Swarm

Tentacle Smash fully upgrades into Grizzly Smash, which unlocks an extra layer to the item. When fully upgraded into Grizzly Smash, the tentacle that spawns upon impact lasts 16 seconds. A tentacle slams toward the nearest target, dealing 120 damage to all enemies in the area. On top of that, there is a chance equal to Illaoi’s critical strike chance for a much larger tentacle to spawn, dealing 240 damage instead.

Earning Grizzly Smash in LoL Swarm could not be simpler. Leveling up Tentacle Smash five times will replace this weapon with Grizzly Smash. Leveling up Tentacle Smash can be achieved through Augments. Each time you see Tentacle Smash in the rotation, pick it up, and the signature weapon will level up.

Leveling up a champion’s signature weapon is a no-brainer. It provides extra damage to the weapon along with aiding in passive stats. In Illaoi’s case, a much larger tentacle spawns, dealing more damage and lasting longer than Tentacle Smash.

