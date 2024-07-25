How to complete Battle Cat Battle Chat in LoL Swarm

League of Legends’ newest PvE mode, Swarm, offers hundreds of missions and character objectives, but one tricky mission is eluding players—Battle Cat Battle Chat.

Recommended Videos

Many players were taken aback by this character story mission—not because it’s hard, but because it’s bugged. This has been a frequent problem during the launch of Swarm, with several other missions also causing confusion. Nevertheless, here is how you can complete the Battle Cat Battle Chat mission.

LoL Swarm: How to complete Battle Cat Battle Chat

Leona defending against Primordians in LoL Swarm. Image by Dot Esports.

Players rushed to Reddit for answers about why their mission wasn’t registering as completed, and this thread suggests completing the Swarm mission on hard-mode difficulty or above. Some have reported that this served as a solution, but reports are not unanimous. Ultimately, this could be a bug, as the mission description does not list a difficulty.

As for the task itself, there are three Battle Cat Battle Chat missions in League of Legends’ Swarm mode.

Battle Cat Battle Chat 1: Survive for ten minutes or longer as Jinx.

Battle Cat Battle Chat 2: Win with Leona using the Radiant Field and Cyclonic Slicers.

Battle Cat Battle Chat 3: Win with Jinx or Leona after completing two Yuumi Quests.

The missions are fairly straightforward. Starting with the first, once you reach character stories, your experience will guide you through ten minutes of Swarm, even on hard difficulty. With the Leona mission, Radiant Field is part of her AOE build but for the mission slot in Cyclonic Slicers. And finally, completing two Yuumi quests is standard for players as they provide extremely valuable bonuses. That said, if you are in need of further tips, check out our detailed article on all the weapons available in LoL Swarm.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy