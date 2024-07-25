How to beat LoL Swarm on Extreme difficulty

There are a handful of different difficulties you can play League of Legends‘ new Swarm game mode on, but the toughest challenge of them all remains the indomitable Extreme difficulty.

Extreme difficulty is the hardest level in the game mode, with destructive and terrifying enemies that require a lot more firepower than their predecessors. As a result, you’ll need to put in a ton of time to prepare yourself and the rest of your teammates as you jump into the fire, all for the sake of the rest of humanity.

If you think you’re ready to take on the final challenge, here are some of the best ways to beat League of Legends‘ Swarm on Extreme difficulty.

Tips and tricks to beat LoL Swarm on Extreme difficulty

Get ready for war. Image via Riot Games

If you’re trying to beat every Swarm map on Extreme difficulty, there will be moments where you’ll need to rely on luck, sheer mechanical skill, and timing to succeed. There are, however, some handy tips and tricks to remember so that you have the best chance to succeed as the game progresses.

Here are some of the best tips to beat League‘s Swarm mode on the dreaded Extreme difficulty:

Save access cards for weapon evolutions When taking down mini-bosses throughout a game, they will drop blue access cards that are guaranteed upgrades for the weaponry you’ve collected during a game. To ensure you are able to evolve your weapons into their final form, I’d suggest saving these cards past the 10-minute mark until you’ve completely leveled up your weapons to their fourth or fifth tier so you aren’t scrambling for EXP for a chance to unlock that last weapon upgrade.

Iceblast Armor is a must-have for multiple characters A well-rounded team composition should have at least one tank, and in Extreme difficulty, you’ll need Iceblast Armor to help freeze the massive groups of enemies that you’ll encounter . It’s such an essential item for survival, especially when you’re getting overwhelmed by a large group of enemies and need a way out.

Choose at least one or two defensive stats to upgrade On Extreme difficulty, you can easily be popped by smaller enemies, mini-bosses, or bosses during their final fight. As a result, you’ll need some level of durability as a failsafe to protect yourself , since glass cannon builds aren’t really viable at this difficulty of the game.

Don’t bother taking these weapons If you’re offered Yuumi Bot, Final City Transit, Radiant Field, Ani-Mines, Anti-Shark Sea Mine, or Cyclonic Slicers , you might want to skip them for another option . These weapons lack any sort of impact at the Extreme difficulty since they either don’t deal nearly enough damage to be worth leveling up, or they require the enemies to be very close—and if they’re that close, you’re probably already dead.

Complete character story objectives Once you’ve unlocked character story objectives, make sure to complete them so you have access to stronger Augments . These Augments will give you limited-time buffs that can help you blast through an impenetrable horde of enemies while also giving you some much-needed breathing time and experience.



