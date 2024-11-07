Which LoL champion says ‘Never turn your back on the sea’?

“Never turn your back on the sea” is good advice, but I struggled with today’s LoLdle quote. If you need help, read on for the Nov. 7 answer.

Recommended Videos

Who says, “Never turn your back on the sea” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Nov. 7 is, “Never turn your back on the sea,” and the League champion who says this line is Pyke. You know, the scary bald guy with the harpoon.

Nami pops straight into my head when I think of champions associated with the sea. She throws out a massive tidal wave and pretty much lives and breathes the ocean. I can even imagine her saying this quote, so I’m surprised she didn’t.

Pyke apparently says this, and I guess it makes sense. He’s known as a renowned harpooner from the slaughter docks of Bilgewater, so he knows a thing or two about water. He’s also more of a sinister champion than Nami. This quote sounds more like a threat than a warning.

Forgetting about the lore for a second, Pyke isn’t doing too hot in solo queue. He has a 49 percent win rate as a support champ in Patch 14.22, according to stats site U.GG, comfortably putting him in the B tier. He fares a little better in the mid lane, but his sample size is too low this early on in the patch. Despite his mediocre win rate, he actually has a 20 percent ban rate. League players obviously don’t enjoy playing against him.

I already can’t wait for tomorrow’s LoLdle. Are you?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy