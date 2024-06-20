One word in today’s LoLdle quote was a dead giveaway for me. Most League of Legends players should be able to solve the quote of the day rather quickly—especially if they know even a little bit about the musical side of the game.

Who says “I’ll fight if you make me, but we could sing instead” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for June 20 is “I’ll fight if you make me, but we could sing instead!” The League champion who says this is Seraphine.

“Gotta keep moving with the music.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you probably figured out by now, the key phrase in today’s voice line is “sing.” As soon as I read that word, I guessed Seraphine and that was that.

In 2024, there theoretically are several champs who could say this voice line since League now features multiple bands, including Pentakill, K/DA, True Damage, and HEARTSTEEL. But Seraphine’s entire persona and even her abilities are related to music, singing, and performing, so it makes sense this is something she’d say.

I’ve played a lot of Seraphine since her release in late 2020. Even if you haven’t played much of her, though, this LoLdle quote shouldn’t be that tough—unless you just haven’t played much League over the last few years after Seraphine was added. And if for some reason you whiff on several guesses and need to use the audio clue, that should be a big help; unless, again, you just aren’t too familiar with the Starry-Eyed Songstress and her voice.

If that’s the case, I highly recommend checking out the music video for “MORE.” You won’t be disappointed.

