Which LoL champion says ‘I used to have rivals, now I have business partners’?

Not many League of Legends champions are sharp-minded and possess the incredible business acumen to make their enemies bend to their will, making your daily Loldle easier to narrow down to a few champs and find the answer. However, if you’re struggling to find the champion, we’ve got you covered.

Who says, ‘I used to have rivals, now I have business partners’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 19 is, “I used to have rivals, now I have business partners,” and the League champion who says this voice line is Renata Glasc.

Rivals? Not a chance.Screenshot by Dot Esports

Renata Glasc is Zaun’s wealthiest chem-baron and a self-made tycoon who uses her parents’ alchemical expertise and business acumen to develop powerful chemtech products, gradually taking control of the region’s industrial elite.

As she climbed toward the top through her superior chemtech products, she started crushing her rivals who dared to disobey her and became “business partners” with them, allowing her to gain a monopoly on the market. Her ruthless, cutthroat approach to business is also reflected in her other quotes, where she states that everyone joins her side eventually.

She has yet to appear in Arcane, but season two comes out in November, which could offer some screentime to the Zaun’s chem-baron.

According to U.GG, Renata Glasc is definitely not the support that you’d want in your team while playing ranked matches right now. The Chem-baroness has an abysmal pick rate of only 1.2 percent and a ban rate of 0.3 percent as a support in the current patch. She is a decent support option because she is good at controlling her enemies using the crowd control effects on her abilities and ultimate. However, in the current meta, there are many better options like Leona to use in her place.

Today’s Loldle was easy to solve, so let’s hope tomorrow’s one is harder to crack.

