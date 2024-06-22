We finally got another longer LoLdle quote of the day on June 22. But even though this voice line has several words to work with, one should immediately give most League of Legends players a good place to start when trying to solve today’s puzzle.

Who says “I survived the Void, but here is where my story has its best ending” in LoL?

June 22’s LoLdle quote is “I survived the Void, but here is where my story has its best ending.” The League champion who says this line is Kai’Sa.

Another one-shot, first-in-the-world answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key clue in today’s quote is “Void,” the region of Runeterra where some of the most unique (and creepiest) League champs come from. Though I admittedly don’t know much about Kai’Sa, this simply sounded like something I’d expect to hear from her over many of the other Void-related champs. So, I went with Kai’Sa as my first guess and was glad to see that “one shot” message pop up.

If Kai’Sa wasn’t the answer, I would’ve at least continued to guess Void-related champs like Malzahar, Kassadin, and others. And if for whatever reason you guessed a bunch of Void champs not named Kai’Sa to start, the audio clue should be a huge help in narrowing down the options. In fact, if I was guessing just off the audio clue alone, the only other female Void-related champ I could think of that might sound like this would be Bel’Veth.

Yesterday’s LoLdle quote was a much shorter voice line but it was another relatively easy one with a single word that was a major hint. And the day before that, we had a slightly longer quote but it was straightforward and also had one word as a massive clue. I’ll just have to remain patient for some tougher LoLdle quotes to round out the month.

