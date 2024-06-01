League of Legends splash art depicting the jungle item/pets running around.
Image via Riot games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘I hear a man likes a lady with legs’?

I definitely had not heard this quote said by a League champ before tonight.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 01:31 am

The first LoLdle quote of June 2024 was a bit of a head-scratcher for me. I had never heard this quote in League of Legends before tonight, but I quickly made a lucky guess that makes a ton of sense in hindsight.

Recommended Videos

Who says “I hear a man likes a lady with legs” in LoL?

June 1’s LoLdle quote is “I hear a man likes a lady with legs.” The League champion who says this is Elise.

League of Legends splash art for Tango Evelynn
For some reason, this is the first splash art that came to mind after reading the quote. Image via Riot Games

When I first read today’s quote, I immediately thought it’d be said by a female champion. And for some reason, the first champ (and more specifically, the first splash art) that came to mind for me was Tango Evelynn, pictured above. After that turned out to be incorrect, I simply stuck with the champion names starting with the letter “E” and got a lucky guess by submitting Elise.

I’ve never played Elise (or Evelynn, for that matter), but after thinking about it for a bit and listening to the audio clue, I can picture this being something the Spider Queen would say. But I also wouldn’t have been surprised if this was said by a handful of other female champs.

I have to say, though, after the last few LoLdle quotes focused on the “king of trolls” and a champ who can “smell everything,” I was not expecting to read or hear this voice line tonight.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best LeBlanc build in League of Legends
LeBlanc pulls a rabbit out of her hat in League of Legends
LeBlanc pulls a rabbit out of her hat in League of Legends
LeBlanc pulls a rabbit out of her hat in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Best LeBlanc build in League of Legends
Cristian Lupasco and others Cristian Lupasco and others May 31, 2024
Read Article How to get all Champie icons in League of Legends
Woman with crystal shield and armor in League of Legends
Woman with crystal shield and armor in League of Legends
Woman with crystal shield and armor in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to get all Champie icons in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘This is how you introduce a champion’: LoL players praise Freljord event teasing Aurora
A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
‘This is how you introduce a champion’: LoL players praise Freljord event teasing Aurora
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best LeBlanc build in League of Legends
LeBlanc pulls a rabbit out of her hat in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Best LeBlanc build in League of Legends
Cristian Lupasco and others Cristian Lupasco and others May 31, 2024
Read Article How to get all Champie icons in League of Legends
Woman with crystal shield and armor in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to get all Champie icons in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘This is how you introduce a champion’: LoL players praise Freljord event teasing Aurora
A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
‘This is how you introduce a champion’: LoL players praise Freljord event teasing Aurora
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 31, 2024
Author
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.