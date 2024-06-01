The first LoLdle quote of June 2024 was a bit of a head-scratcher for me. I had never heard this quote in League of Legends before tonight, but I quickly made a lucky guess that makes a ton of sense in hindsight.

Recommended Videos

Who says “I hear a man likes a lady with legs” in LoL?

June 1’s LoLdle quote is “I hear a man likes a lady with legs.” The League champion who says this is Elise.

For some reason, this is the first splash art that came to mind after reading the quote. Image via Riot Games

When I first read today’s quote, I immediately thought it’d be said by a female champion. And for some reason, the first champ (and more specifically, the first splash art) that came to mind for me was Tango Evelynn, pictured above. After that turned out to be incorrect, I simply stuck with the champion names starting with the letter “E” and got a lucky guess by submitting Elise.

I’ve never played Elise (or Evelynn, for that matter), but after thinking about it for a bit and listening to the audio clue, I can picture this being something the Spider Queen would say. But I also wouldn’t have been surprised if this was said by a handful of other female champs.

I have to say, though, after the last few LoLdle quotes focused on the “king of trolls” and a champ who can “smell everything,” I was not expecting to read or hear this voice line tonight.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more