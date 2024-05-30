The LoLdle quote for May 30 is another relatively short voice line with really only one keyword. But that one word might be enough of a hint for most League of Legends fans to quickly come up with the right answer.

Recommended Videos

Who says “I can smell everything” in League?

May 30’s LoLdle quote is “I can smell everything.” The League champion who says this quote is Warwick.

“I became the monster I always was.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The word that should immediately jump out to you in this voice line is “smell,” so I immediately tried to think of champions with a good sense of smell. I admittedly first thought of Twitch, but before I typed it in, something clicked and I went for Warwick.

I’ll chalk this one up as a somewhat lucky guess. But a monster with an ability called Blood Hunt (W) that lets him sense the whereabouts of low-health champs? Yeah, it just makes too much sense that the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun would be able to “smell everything.”

Now that I’ve solved this LoLdle quote, though, all I’m really thinking about is Arcane season two and that one popular fan theory.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more