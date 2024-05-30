League of Legends splash art showing Riven facing off against Sion in combat.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘I can smell everything’?

This one might be a tad easier for some fans.
Tyler Esguerra
  and 
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: May 30, 2024 01:18 am

The LoLdle quote for May 30 is another relatively short voice line with really only one keyword. But that one word might be enough of a hint for most League of Legends fans to quickly come up with the right answer.

Recommended Videos

Who says “I can smell everything” in League?

May 30’s LoLdle quote is “I can smell everything.” The League champion who says this quote is Warwick.

Screenshot of LoLdle quote answer on May 30, 2024.
“I became the monster I always was.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The word that should immediately jump out to you in this voice line is “smell,” so I immediately tried to think of champions with a good sense of smell. I admittedly first thought of Twitch, but before I typed it in, something clicked and I went for Warwick.

I’ll chalk this one up as a somewhat lucky guess. But a monster with an ability called Blood Hunt (W) that lets him sense the whereabouts of low-health champs? Yeah, it just makes too much sense that the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun would be able to “smell everything.”

Now that I’ve solved this LoLdle quote, though, all I’m really thinking about is Arcane season two and that one popular fan theory.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tap to hit the Rift: This player’s LoL-themed MTG deck screams Secret Lair crossover
LoL Star Guardian Zoe skin
LoL Star Guardian Zoe skin
LoL Star Guardian Zoe skin
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Tap to hit the Rift: This player’s LoL-themed MTG deck screams Secret Lair crossover
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 29, 2024
Read Article All Bilgewater champions in League of Legends
Gangplank aims his flintlock pistol in League of Legends
Gangplank aims his flintlock pistol in League of Legends
Gangplank aims his flintlock pistol in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Bilgewater champions in League of Legends
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 29, 2024
Read Article LoL Patch 14.11 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Patch 14.11 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tap to hit the Rift: This player’s LoL-themed MTG deck screams Secret Lair crossover
LoL Star Guardian Zoe skin
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Tap to hit the Rift: This player’s LoL-themed MTG deck screams Secret Lair crossover
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 29, 2024
Read Article All Bilgewater champions in League of Legends
Gangplank aims his flintlock pistol in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Bilgewater champions in League of Legends
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 29, 2024
Read Article LoL Patch 14.11 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Patch 14.11 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 29, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
Author
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.