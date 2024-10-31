Which LoL champion says ‘I am an artist with a sword, in more ways than one’?

I really struggled with today’s LoLdle, but it made total sense when I finally got the answer. If you’re still blanking, read on for some help with the Oct. 31 LoLdle quote.

Who says, “I am an artist with a sword, in more ways than one” in LoL?

Who else? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 31 is, “I am an artist with a sword, in more ways than one,” and the League champion who says this line is Fiora. You know, that French-sounding lady with the big ol’ fencing sword.

Loads of champions have swords, but few brag about them as much as Fiora. She’s known as the Grand Duelist for a reason. According to her lore, she’s the most feared duelist in all Valoran, so it’s no wonder she refers to herself as an “artist.”

My first instinct was Yasuo because he’s the first champion I think of when I see the word “sword” in a LoLdle quote. I then thought maybe it was Yone or even Riven, but no. Fiora makes the most sense. Her identity basically revolves around her sword. The same can also be said about her kit.

Elsewhere, Fiora has a 49 percent win rate in Patch 14.21, according to stats site U.GG. This makes her pretty underwhelming in solo queue. She’s designed for the top lane and doesn’t seem to fare well against meta champions. Of course, you can still pull her out, but I’d recommend avoiding her if you’re new to the game. But if you love swords, don’t let me stop you. (Of course, you could always just play Yasuo, Garen, or Gangpank.)

Tomorrow’s LoLdle awaits. I already can’t wait.

