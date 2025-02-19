Which LoL champion says ‘Fear the ocean’s weight’?

Today’s LoLdle quote seems like it’d be easy to guess on first glance. But you might be surprised when you find out that the champion who says “Fear the ocean’s weight” isn’t who you think it is.

The Feb. 19 LoLdle quote had me stumped. At first, I was sure it would be Nami, the Tidecaller. After all, you’d think it’d be something League of Legends’ resident fish-person would say. But lo’ and behold, the answer to today’s puzzle is one of the other 169 champions.

Before we go revealing the answer, we’ll give you a few clues as to who this champion could be.

LoLdle Feb. 19 hints

Hint 1: This champion is typically played as a support.

With a 7.86-percent pick rate across all tiers as of Patch 15.03, this champion is one of the top 10 most-played characters in the support role. They have also landed in the top 10 for most-banned supports, showing how many players find this character to be a fearsome foe. And with abilities that root, knock-up, and pull enemies in, this character is most certainly one you won’t want to overlook if you find yourself laning against them.

Hint 2: This champion arrived on live servers in 2012.

This champion hit the Rift over 13 years ago, which makes them ancient compared to newer releases. But make no mistake: Their pick and ban rates show how their kit still stands the test of time, even if newer champions are introducing fresh mechanics and playstyles to the MOBA.

If you’re still struggling to figure out the answer to today’s LoLdle puzzle, we have one more hint for you—and this one will make the answer a bit more obvious.

Hint 3: This champion’s epithet is the Titan of the Depths.

Pay close attention to the word “Titan” here. That word typically refers to giant beings, and it’s an apt description for this behemoth. According to one of the game’s early cinematics, this champion appears to be 30 feet tall compared to human-sized champions, which truly makes it a monster of epic proportions—even if it doesn’t visually appear that way on the Rift.

Still stumped? Here’s the answer to the Feb. 19 LoLdle quote.

LoLdle Feb. 19 answer

The champion who says “Fear the ocean’s weight” is the Titan of the Depths, Nautilus.

I guessed a number of Bilgewater champions before landing on Nautilus, but it makes a lot of sense for it to be this support. According to League lore, this behemoth roams the depths of the ocean surrounding the Blue Flame Isles, hoisting a giant anchor and drowning greedy people who fail to pay the Bilgewater tithe.

He’ll drag you to a watery grave. Image via Riot Games

How many guesses did it take for you to guess Nautilus? Let us know in the comments below, and come back tomorrow for the next LoLdle quote!

