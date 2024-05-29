Today’s LoLdle quote was a bit on the easy side for me. Other League of Legends players may struggle with this voice line a little, though, if they haven’t played as much of this older champion as I have over the years.

Who says “They say the desert is a cruel mistress. I like the sound of that” in League?

The LoLdle quote on May 29 is “They say the desert is a cruel mistress. I like the sound of that.” The League champion who says this voice line is Sivir.

“I’ll fight for a cause. I won’t die for one.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sivir is by far my most played champion in League. Although this might not be one of the many voice lines from her I could repeat in my sleep, I just knew in the back of my mind I’d heard this come from the Battle Mistress before.

But even if you haven’t played a ton of Sivir before, the word “desert” in this quote should have at least helped you narrow down your guesses to champs from Shurima. And if, for some reason, you weren’t able to guess correctly based on that hint, the audio clue should’ve been very helpful—just like it was for me with yesterday’s LoLdle quote.

