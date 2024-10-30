Forgot password
Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Chains build revolutions, one link at a time’?

Need help? We have the answer to the Oct. 30 LoLdle quote.
Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 04:00 am

I’m amazed it took me two tries to get today’s LoLdle. In hindsight, it should have been an easy one-shot. If you’re still struggling, here’s the answer to the Oct. 30 LoLdle quote.

A green LoLdle graphic that says gg wp, you guessed sylas.
Who else? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 30 is, “Chains build revolutions, one link at a time,” and the League champion who says this line is Sylas. You know, that guy with the chains attached to his wrists.

I made a loud “duhhhh” sound after guessing Sylas. For some reason, my first instinct was Sett (and apparently, over 300 other people made this mistake, too). I suppose this quote just sounds like it might come out of Sett’s mouth. But really, the only sensible answer here is Sylas. After being imprisoned by mageseekers (check out our The Mageseeker review), he broke free (hence the chains) and now seeks to destroy the kingdom he once served. Other champions have a loose connection to chains, like Thresh, LeBlanc, and Varius, but none dangle chains around the Rift like Sylas.

Forgetting about his lore for a second, Sylas has a 50 percent win rate in Patch 14.21, according to stats site U.GG. While that doesn’t sound great, he has a high pick (11.5 percent) and ban rate (16.2 percent), making him one of the most contested champions in the game. Although he’s primarily a mid laner, he works fine in the top lane—you can play him in the jungle, too, but I wouldn’t. He’s a versatile champ with a ton of carry potential, so try him out if you haven’t already.

Who’s looking forward to tomorrow’s LoLdle? I know I am.

