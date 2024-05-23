The LoLdle quote today successfully put an end to my two-day streak of correct first-guess answers. Other League of Legends players, though, might not struggle as much as I did with this relatively short voice line.

Who says “A sword mirrors its owner” in League?

The LoLdle quote on May 23 is “A sword mirrors its owner.” The League champion who says this voice line is Riven.

That’s a big sword. Image via Riot Games

To be honest, unless I randomly played her once in an ARAM game I don’t remember, I’m fairly certain I’ve never played Riven in my life. Thus, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear I failed to correctly guess her as the champ who said today’s quote.

When I read “sword,” my mind immediately went to Master Yi. I also tried champs like Yone and Aatrox before getting the audio clue from LoLdle to help me narrow down possible answers to a female champ. After correctly answering the LoLdle quote for both May 21 and 22 on the first attempt, though, I knew I was bound to get stumped.

I’ll take this as a sign to try out Riven in a normal League game—because you definitely shouldn’t play a champ for the first time in ranked.

