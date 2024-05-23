League of Legends splash art featuring Veigar, Illaoi, Caitlyn, Kindred, and Yone.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘A sword mirrors its owner’?

There are several League champs who use a sword.
Justin Binkowski
  and 
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 23, 2024 01:24 am

The LoLdle quote today successfully put an end to my two-day streak of correct first-guess answers. Other League of Legends players, though, might not struggle as much as I did with this relatively short voice line.

Who says “A sword mirrors its owner” in League?

The LoLdle quote on May 23 is “A sword mirrors its owner.” The League champion who says this voice line is Riven.

League of Legends splash art for Spirit Blossom Riven, sitting with purple hues surrounding her.
That’s a big sword. Image via Riot Games

To be honest, unless I randomly played her once in an ARAM game I don’t remember, I’m fairly certain I’ve never played Riven in my life. Thus, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear I failed to correctly guess her as the champ who said today’s quote.

When I read “sword,” my mind immediately went to Master Yi. I also tried champs like Yone and Aatrox before getting the audio clue from LoLdle to help me narrow down possible answers to a female champ. After correctly answering the LoLdle quote for both May 21 and 22 on the first attempt, though, I knew I was bound to get stumped.

I’ll take this as a sign to try out Riven in a normal League game—because you definitely shouldn’t play a champ for the first time in ranked.

related content
Read Article LoL: How to fix ‘This game is not yet available in your region’ error
Teemo wearing a bee suit and giggling to himself. What a cheeky little lad
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL: How to fix ‘This game is not yet available in your region’ error
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 22, 2024
Read Article All Faker skins in League of Legends
Faker of T1 on stage poses with trophy after victory at League of Legends World Championship 2023 Finals at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 19, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Faker skins in League of Legends
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 22, 2024
Read Article Riot is now banning LoL players for using lobby reveal extensions
Program Camille splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is now banning LoL players for using lobby reveal extensions
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 22, 2024
Author
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.