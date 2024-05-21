League of Legends splash art featuring Olaf, Amumu, Ziggs, Ahri, and more champions.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘People always ask about my weapons. Right hand, Blaze. Left hand, Thorn. Vanquish on the back, eh! Simple as that’?

I got this right on the first attempt... but it was definitely a lucky guess.
Michael Kelly
  and 
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: May 21, 2024 01:20 am

The LoLdle quote for today is by far the longest voice line I’ve recently seen for this daily quiz. At first, I honestly didn’t have a strong idea of which League of Legends champion said this quote, but luck was on my side.

Recommended Videos

Who says “People always ask about my weapons. Right hand, Blaze. Left hand, Thorn. Vanquish on the back, eh! Simple as that” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for May 21 is “People always ask about my weapons. Right hand, Blaze. Left hand, Thorn. Vanquish on the back, eh! Simple as that.” The League champion who says this quote is Samira.

Screenshot of LoLdle quote answer for May 21, 2024.
One hit wonder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m not going to pretend like I’m a Samira one-trick who has all her voice lines memorized. I truthfully got very lucky by correctly guessing her on the first try. My logic was simply that the quote seemingly referenced a lot of weapons, and the first champ I thought of with multiple different weapons was Samira.

If Samira wasn’t the correct answer, I’m not even really sure which champion I would’ve guessed next. I might’ve gone for Jinx, which would’ve been a hilarious answer considering she was involved in the LoLdle quote for yesterday, May 20 but wasn’t the actual answer.

Regardless, I’ll take this small W in my LoLdle adventures, especially as someone who hasn’t played much Samira since her release in 2020.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article That’s enough: Riot moves to kill LoL lane swapping with Patch 14.11 changes
Kindred loads up an arrow bolt in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
That’s enough: Riot moves to kill LoL lane swapping with Patch 14.11 changes
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 21, 2024
Read Article K’Sante nerfs will make LoL power pick ‘more exploitable’ so he can actually be beaten
Heartsteel K'Sante splash art league of legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
K’Sante nerfs will make LoL power pick ‘more exploitable’ so he can actually be beaten
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 21, 2024
Read Article LoL Patch 14.11 early notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Patch 14.11 early notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article That’s enough: Riot moves to kill LoL lane swapping with Patch 14.11 changes
Kindred loads up an arrow bolt in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
That’s enough: Riot moves to kill LoL lane swapping with Patch 14.11 changes
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 21, 2024
Read Article K’Sante nerfs will make LoL power pick ‘more exploitable’ so he can actually be beaten
Heartsteel K'Sante splash art league of legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
K’Sante nerfs will make LoL power pick ‘more exploitable’ so he can actually be beaten
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 21, 2024
Read Article LoL Patch 14.11 early notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Patch 14.11 early notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 21, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.
Author
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.