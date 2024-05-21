The LoLdle quote for today is by far the longest voice line I’ve recently seen for this daily quiz. At first, I honestly didn’t have a strong idea of which League of Legends champion said this quote, but luck was on my side.

Who says “People always ask about my weapons. Right hand, Blaze. Left hand, Thorn. Vanquish on the back, eh! Simple as that” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for May 21 is “People always ask about my weapons. Right hand, Blaze. Left hand, Thorn. Vanquish on the back, eh! Simple as that.” The League champion who says this quote is Samira.

One hit wonder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m not going to pretend like I’m a Samira one-trick who has all her voice lines memorized. I truthfully got very lucky by correctly guessing her on the first try. My logic was simply that the quote seemingly referenced a lot of weapons, and the first champ I thought of with multiple different weapons was Samira.

If Samira wasn’t the correct answer, I’m not even really sure which champion I would’ve guessed next. I might’ve gone for Jinx, which would’ve been a hilarious answer considering she was involved in the LoLdle quote for yesterday, May 20 but wasn’t the actual answer.

Regardless, I’ll take this small W in my LoLdle adventures, especially as someone who hasn’t played much Samira since her release in 2020.

