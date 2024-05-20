League of Legends splash art showcasing Teemo, Lee Sin, Lux, Leona, and Ezreal.
Which LoL champion says ‘Did somebody say FISHbone?’

I should've known this champion likes fish.
Michael Kelly
  and 
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: May 20, 2024

Today’s LoLdle quote might not be the most difficult aspect of the daily puzzle to solve for certain League of Legends players, but it has the potential to trip you up if the voice line comes from a champion you haven’t played much before.

Who says “Did somebody say FISHbone” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for May 20 is “Did somebody say FISHbone?” The League champion who says this quote is Yuumi.

Yuumi splash art in League of Legends, looking very studious.
“Where’s my fishy fish fish dish?” Image via Riot Games

At first, when I read “fishbone,” I immediately thought of Jinx since I knew Fishbones is the name of her rocket launcher. Although it’s not totally unrealistic for Jinx to talk to herself (or her gun), I should’ve realized this quote was more likely being said toward or in reference to the popular character from Arcane.

This Loldle quote makes even more sense once you realize it’s what Yuumi says while attaching to Jinx. In hindsight, the emphasis on “fish” being capitalized in the quote should’ve also been a big indicator that this voice line is said by a champion who likes fish—or, more appropriately, likes eating fish.

