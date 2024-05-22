LoL generic art featuring Kai'Sa, Jayce, Pyke, Taliyah, and Ornn.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Part of me keeps wondering when I’ll run into the lantern’s walls’?

This one seemed pretty obvious to me.
Michael Kelly
  and 
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: May 22, 2024 01:27 am

The latest LoLdle quote shouldn’t be too challenging for League of Legends fans who know some basic background information on certain champions. If you’re stumped while trying to complete the daily quiz for May 22, though, we’re here to help.

Recommended Videos

Who says “Part of me keeps wondering when I’ll run into the lantern’s walls” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for May 22 is “Part of me keeps wondering when I’ll run into the lantern’s walls.” The League champion who says this quote is Senna.

Screenshot of LoLdle quote answer for May 22, 2024.
Back-to-back first-guess answers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike yesterday’s LoLdle quote where I felt very lucky to get the correct answer on the first try, I was fairly confident I knew which champion said today’s voice line as soon as I read it. I’m not the most knowledgeable person when it comes to League’s extensive lore, but I know enough that when I read “lantern,” I immediately thought of the tragic backstory of Senna and Thresh.

It could’ve been possible for this quote to be from another champion referencing “the lantern’s walls,” but my first thought was Senna since she was once trapped in Thresh’s lantern and I went with my gut. I don’t expect my hot streak of successful first-guess answers to continue for long, but for now, I won’t complain.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LoL Patch 14.11 early notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Patch 14.11 early notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 22, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024 broke LoL viewership records. But does it really matter?
The MSI 2024 LoL main stage and audience in Chengdu, China.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024 broke LoL viewership records. But does it really matter?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 21, 2024
Read Article Riot takes ‘larger swing’ at nerfing healing, buffing weak champs and prismatic items in LoL Arena
Darius has one of the most potent picks in League's Arena.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot takes ‘larger swing’ at nerfing healing, buffing weak champs and prismatic items in LoL Arena
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL Patch 14.11 early notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Patch 14.11 early notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 22, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024 broke LoL viewership records. But does it really matter?
The MSI 2024 LoL main stage and audience in Chengdu, China.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024 broke LoL viewership records. But does it really matter?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 21, 2024
Read Article Riot takes ‘larger swing’ at nerfing healing, buffing weak champs and prismatic items in LoL Arena
Darius has one of the most potent picks in League's Arena.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot takes ‘larger swing’ at nerfing healing, buffing weak champs and prismatic items in LoL Arena
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 21, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.
Author
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.