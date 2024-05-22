The latest LoLdle quote shouldn’t be too challenging for League of Legends fans who know some basic background information on certain champions. If you’re stumped while trying to complete the daily quiz for May 22, though, we’re here to help.

Who says “Part of me keeps wondering when I’ll run into the lantern’s walls” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for May 22 is “Part of me keeps wondering when I’ll run into the lantern’s walls.” The League champion who says this quote is Senna.

Back-to-back first-guess answers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike yesterday’s LoLdle quote where I felt very lucky to get the correct answer on the first try, I was fairly confident I knew which champion said today’s voice line as soon as I read it. I’m not the most knowledgeable person when it comes to League’s extensive lore, but I know enough that when I read “lantern,” I immediately thought of the tragic backstory of Senna and Thresh.

It could’ve been possible for this quote to be from another champion referencing “the lantern’s walls,” but my first thought was Senna since she was once trapped in Thresh’s lantern and I went with my gut. I don’t expect my hot streak of successful first-guess answers to continue for long, but for now, I won’t complain.

