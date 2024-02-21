Where to find Crystals at Yarnville in Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story

In Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, there are many different materials you need to collect throughout your journey across the magical world of Bandle City, but few are as shiny as Crystals.

Crystals are essential pieces required to build a plethora of different tools and stations necessary to progress in Bandle Tale. These items and stations help you earn Stars and gain favor with the other Yordles you meet among the hours of exploration. They are, however, rather hard to find compared to other base elements and items in the game, especially in the beginning when you are exploring the opening area of Yarnville.

There are only a few places you can find Crystals in Yarnville, but these are the guaranteed spots you can search in so you can finally move forward with your tasks.

All Crystal locations at Yarnville in Bandle Tale

There are three locations you can find Crystals at Yarnville, and they are relatively easy to find on the map since the starting town you begin your journey in is pretty small. If you’re struggling to find your way, the locations are as follows:

Click Clack Cavern

Rosalind’s House

Soggy Grotto

They should all be available to access once you’ve progressed the story past the introductory portion of the game, and do not require any hoops to get to.

Click Clack Cavern

Cold cave, warm hearts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Crystal location is in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Click. You must walk through their house until you reach an area next to the door that leads to the outlook. There should be a Crystal on a pile of rocks, and you should be prompted to pick it up. This is also a Crystal spawn point, meaning you can return here for more Crystals when its spawn timer has reset.

Rosalind’s House

Plants galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve returned from the main island, you can visit the kind old Yordle named Rosalind. She loves gardening, goes for strolls around Yarnville, and even has a Crystal in her home. You just have to gain access to her place and go through a chest near the back of the house. Unlike Click Clack Cavern, however, Crystals will not spawn back once taken from a chest.

Soggy Grotto

A little soggy, but still pretty good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a similar vein, the Soggy Grotto is a cave system near the top of the map in Yarnville. Once you’ve gained access to the area, you can explore within and find a chest near the back of the cave with a Crystal inside. The chest is easily found among some other decorations, and is the only interactive container in its area.