When will URF return to League of Legends?

Riot Games drowned its fans in information when it revealed new games and features for League of Legends in its 10-year anniversary celebration on Oct. 15.

The announcement of the return of the Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) game mode almost went unnoticed. But URF is the most popular limited-time mode in League and many players are wondering when it’ll be released.

URF is a game mode where everything goes faster. Players are granted 80-percent cooldown reduction and every ability cost is canceled. It still takes place on Summoner’s Rift. Since its creation in 2014 as an April Fools’ joke, it’s been played by many League fans who continually ask Riot to make it a recurring game mode.

URF’s return with champion selection, which excludes random selection, is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 6pm CT. It’ll end on Nov. 8.

Riot senior quality analyst Bazaam tweeted that the company will be “staggering some timings for URF activation today to monitor load, so you may start to see content popping up. The plan is still currently to activate in all regions by end of day (PST).”

Meanwhile, you can still get the last anniversary gift by logging into League today and playing ranked games until the end of season nine on Nov. 19.