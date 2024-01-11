After kicking off the new year with a beautiful cinematic, Riot Games is continuing to roll with the unveiling of League of Legends’ newest skin, Foreseen Yasuo.

This new skin was first shown during the long-awaited “Still Here” cinematic, featuring a plethora of different champions across multiple time periods in Runeterra, including Morgana, Kayle, Tryndamere, and an older version of Yasuo.

In the video, he no longer sports the nonchalant swagger of his younger self and instead has a quiet confidence that could only come with decades of experience and adventures. His outfit is slightly worn, his hair is almost completely gray, and his face is wrinkled, but his skills as a master swordsman remain as he defends a village from attackers.

When is Foreseen Yasuo coming to LoL?

The Foreseen Yasuo skin is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in tandem with League Patch 14.2. It is a brief glimpse into the future of one of Runeterra’s most beloved champions and one of the faces of this massive franchise.

According to the developers, Yasuo is shown a vision by Kindred, who is the spiritual embodiment of death for Runeterra. This possible future shows Yasuo after having lost his will to fight but is forced to pick up the sword, wield the wind, and protect the innocent—even though it might lead him to his untimely end.

The Foreseen Yasuo splash art features him dressed in much more humble, non-descript clothing than his original design, with a beard to show just how old he has become over the years. On Summoner’s Rift, however, Foreseen Yasuo has plenty of blue hues to highlight his character, including half of his hair and his pants. This skin doesn’t have any special voice lines, but it does have some new visual effects that mix the fires of Ionia and his wind powers.