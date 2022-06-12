When will League of Legends launch on Game Pass?

Riot Games and Microsoft are teaming up to provide players with one of the most extensive Game Pass collaborations ever. During today’s Xbox Games Showcase, the companies revealed that League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift will each feature special promotions through Game Pass.

Game Pass owners will have complete access to all champions in both League of Legends and Wild Rift and access to every agent in VALORANT. The Foundations Set will be unlocked for LoR players, while “select Little Legends” are available in TFT.

Game Pass members will have access to these titles on both PC and mobile. Experience bonuses will also be available for select games included in the content pack. In League of Legends and VALORANT, players will automatically unlock new characters on the days of their respective launches.

When will Riot titles come to Game Pass?

Image via Riot Games

The Riot Games and Game Pass collaborative drop will launch “this winter,” according to today’s announcement. There is no hard launch date yet for the collaboration, although players can expect to get their hands on the content sometime in the next six months.

The wording of the announcement centered around “this winter” likely means that Riot Games content will be arriving on Game Pass sometime in 2022 rather than 2023, even though the winter season extends into early next year.

Game Pass members have a few more months before games like League and VALORANT will be added to their arsenal. For now, all five titles included in today’s announcement are free-to-play, albeit with restrictions on content such as champions and agents.

This article will be updated as more information regarding the release date of Riot’s games on Game Pass is revealed.