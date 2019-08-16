Teamfight Tactics is about to get a new champion unit, Pantheon. He was announced yesterday with a short teaser video on Riot Games’ official Twitter account, but we didn’t have enough information about him until he was released on the Public Beta Environment later that day.

Now we know he’s a tier-five Dragon Guardian unit that costs five gold. His ultimate is a strong area-of-effect ability that deals damage based on a percentage of opponents’ max health, and he can wreck entire compositions when combined with some other Classes and Origins. But we’re not sure yet about when players who do not have a PBE account will be able to use him.

Pantheon’s release date in the main TFT servers has yet to be announced. But Riot seems to be following a short test schedule for all new champions coming to the game, so fans shouldn’t take long to see him. If Riot follows such a schedule, Pantheon should be released in League’s live servers on the week of Aug. 26.

Riot does this to make sure Pantheon and any new unit is balanced enough to join the game. While he’s on the PBE, Riot will likely adjust several of his stats to tune him up or down depending on the results players are having when using him in their compositions.

So far, Pantheon seems to be a solid unit for Dragon compositions when combined with the Sorcerer bonus. His ability damage increases greatly and turns him into a menace, especially if he’s at two stars, which is what is expected from tier-five units in such late stages of the game.

If that’s how Riot intends Pantheon to work, players will see little change on him when he’s released on TFT’s live servers. Otherwise, everything we know about day-one Pantheon can change drastically.