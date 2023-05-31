When does the 2023 LCS Summer Split start?

Four teams will attend Worlds—assuming there are no more delays.

North America’s premier League of Legends season enters its second split for the calendar year in June with the LCS Summer Split.

The Spring Split saw Cloud9 stave off a miracle lower bracket run from Golden Guardians to take home the trophy, with both squads earning a spot at April’s Mid-Season Invitational in London. While Golden Guardians survived the Play-In and join C9 at the main event, neither managed to take series wins against opponents from the LCK, LPL, or LEC.

All eyes turn toward June’s launch of the Summer Split, which will see storied organization TSM make its final appearance in the LCS after announcing it would be moving to another major League region following 2023’s season conclusion.

2023 LCS Summer Split start date: season launch, delays, and more

Cloud9 will look to go back-to-back in the LCS. Photo by Marv Watson via Riot Games

The 2023 LCS Summer Split is set to begin on Thursday, June 15.

Initially, the LCS was supposed to resume on June 1, opening with a Spring Split rematch between Cloud9 and Golden Guardians on the Thursday matchday. However, following a collective vote and subsequent walkout by the North American LCS Players Association (LCSPA) following Riot Games’ decision to scrap mandatory participation in the second division of NA League, the split was pushed back by two weeks.

While the split schedule is set in stone, the season’s start date may still change pending discussions between Riot and the LCSPA.

The League publisher has not ruled out organization expulsion or a shutdown of the split, should talks break down between both parties over the next two weeks.

