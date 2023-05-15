Here’s the 2023 LCS Summer Split schedule

In the midst of MSI, with North America’s fate hanging solely in the balance of the reigning champions Cloud9, the LCS has released the official schedule for the upcoming Summer Split, which includes all matchups heading into the LCS Championship in August. The split will begin on June 1, just a little over a week after MSI concludes—giving fans even more professional play to indulge in.
As with all previous splits, the 2023 Summer Split will begin with a rematch of the Spring grand finals, featuring Cloud9 against Golden Guardians—with no changes expected to be made to these rosters in the time before the Summer Split starts. From there, all 10 LCS teams will participate in an eight-week double round robin, with the top eight teams qualifying for the playoffs stage.
The LCS will also be welcoming NRG back to the league with the start of this split, taking up the slot that CLG held within the North American league for many years. As of now, it appears that many pieces of CLG’s Spring Split roster will remain on stage as part of NRG’s main roster, but with rumors of a few changes.
The Summer Split will culminate in yet another iteration of the LCS Championship, complete with a bracket stage that will lead into the lower finals and grand finals on August 19 and 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This split marks the return of the LCS to this venue following the cancellation of the 2021 LCS Championship, which was planned to be held there but was moved due to global circumstances.
2023 LCS Summer Split schedule
Week 1
Thursday, June 1
- 4pm CT – Cloud9 vs. Golden Guardians
- 5pm CT – Team Liquid vs. TSM
- 6pm CT – Immortals vs. Dignitas
- 7pm CT – Evil Geniuses vs. NRG
- 8pm CT – FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves
Friday, June 2
- 4pm CT – Dignitas vs. C9
- 5pm CT – TSM vs. FlyQuest
- 6pm CT – 100T vs. Liquid
- 7pm CT – NRG vs. Immortals
- 8pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. EG
Week 2
Thursday, June 8
- 4pm CT – Immortals vs. Liquid
- 5pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest
- 6pm CT – EG vs. Dignitas
- 7pm CT – NRG vs. 100T
- 8pm CT – C9 vs. TSM
Friday, June 9
- 4pm CT – Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians
- 5pm CT – Liquid vs. NRG
- 6pm CT – FlyQuest vs. C9
- 7pm CT – TSM vs. Immortals
- 8pm CT – 100T vs. EG
Week 3
Thursday, June 15
- 4pm CT – NRG vs. TSM
- 5pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. Immortals
- 6pm CT – 100T vs. C9
- 7pm CT – Dignitas vs. Liquid
- 8pm CT – EG vs. FlyQuest
Friday, June 16
- 4pm CT – TSM vs. Golden Guardians
- 5pm CT – Immortals vs. 100T
- 6pm CT – Liquid vs. EG
- 7pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Dignitas
- 8pm CT – C9 vs. NRG
Week 4 (superweek)
Wednesday, June 21
- 4pm CT – TSM vs. EG
- 5pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Liquid
- 6pm CT – NRG vs. Golden Guardians
- 7pm CT – 100T vs. Dignitas
- 8pm CT – C9 vs. Immortals
Thursday, June 22
- 4pm CT – NRG vs. FlyQuest
- 5pm CT – Liquid vs. C9
- 6pm CT – Dignitas vs. TSM
- 7pm CT – EG vs. Immortals
- 8pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. 100T
Friday, June 23
- 4pm CT – C9 vs. EG
- 5pm CT – Liquid vs. Golden Guardians
- 6pm CT – Dignitas vs. NRG
- 7pm CT – TSM vs. 100T
- 8pm CT – Immortals vs. FlyQuest
Week 5
Thursday, June 29
- 4pm CT – NRG vs. Liquid
- 5pm CT – 100T vs. FlyQuest
- 6pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. C9
- 7pm CT – Dignitas vs. EG
- 8pm CT – Immortals vs. TSM
Friday, June 30
- 4pm CT – EG vs. 100T
- 5pm CT – TSM vs. NRG
- 6pm CT – C9 vs. Dignitas
- 7pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Golden Guardians
- 8pm CT – Liquid vs. Immortals
Week 6
Thursday, July 6
- 4pm CT – Dignitas vs. FlyQuest
- 5pm CT – NRG vs. EG
- 6pm CT – Liquid vs. 100T
- 7pm CT – Immortals vs. C9
- 8pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. TSM
Friday, July 7
- 4pm CT – 100T vs. Immortals
- 5pm CT – EG vs. Golden Guardians
- 6pm CT – C9 vs. Liquid
- 7pm CT – FlyQuest vs. NRG
- 8pm CT – TSM vs. Dignitas
Week 7
Thursday, July 13
- 4pm CT – Immortals vs. Golden Guardians
- 5pm CT – FlyQuest vs. EG
- 6pm CT – C9 vs. 100T
- 7pm CT – TSM vs. Liquid
- 8pm CT – NRG vs. Dignitas
Friday, July 14
- 4pm CT – 100T vs. TSM
- 5pm CT – EG vs. C9
- 6pm CT – Liquid vs. FlyQuest
- 7pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. NRG
- 8pm CT -Dignitas vs. Immortals
Week 8 (superweek)
Wednesday, July 19
- 4pm CT – Dignitas vs. 100T
- 5pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. Liquid
- 6pm CT – NRG vs. C9
- 7pm CT – FlyQuest vs. TSM
- 8pm CT – Immortals vs. EG
Thursday, July 20
- 4pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas
- 5pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Immortals
- 6pm CT – 100T vs. NRG
- 7pm CT – EG vs. Liquid
- 8pm CT – TSM vs. C9
Friday, July 21
- 4pm CT – Immortals vs. NRG
- 5pm CT – EG vs. TSM
- 6pm CT – C9 vs. FlyQuest
- 7pm CT – Liquid vs. Dignitas
- 8pm CT – 100T vs. Golden Guardians
LCS Championship
- Bracket stage begins July 27
- Lower finals on Aug. 19 in Newark, New Jersey
- Grand finals on Aug. 20 in Newark, New Jersey