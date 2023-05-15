Here’s the 2023 LCS Summer Split schedule

In the midst of MSI, with North America’s fate hanging solely in the balance of the reigning champions Cloud9, the LCS has released the official schedule for the upcoming Summer Split, which includes all matchups heading into the LCS Championship in August. The split will begin on June 1, just a little over a week after MSI concludes—giving fans even more professional play to indulge in.

As with all previous splits, the 2023 Summer Split will begin with a rematch of the Spring grand finals, featuring Cloud9 against Golden Guardians—with no changes expected to be made to these rosters in the time before the Summer Split starts. From there, all 10 LCS teams will participate in an eight-week double round robin, with the top eight teams qualifying for the playoffs stage.

The LCS will also be welcoming NRG back to the league with the start of this split, taking up the slot that CLG held within the North American league for many years. As of now, it appears that many pieces of CLG’s Spring Split roster will remain on stage as part of NRG’s main roster, but with rumors of a few changes.

The Summer Split will culminate in yet another iteration of the LCS Championship, complete with a bracket stage that will lead into the lower finals and grand finals on August 19 and 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This split marks the return of the LCS to this venue following the cancellation of the 2021 LCS Championship, which was planned to be held there but was moved due to global circumstances.

2023 LCS Summer Split schedule

Week 1

Thursday, June 1

4pm CT – Cloud9 vs. Golden Guardians

5pm CT – Team Liquid vs. TSM

6pm CT – Immortals vs. Dignitas

7pm CT – Evil Geniuses vs. NRG

8pm CT – FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

Friday, June 2

4pm CT – Dignitas vs. C9

5pm CT – TSM vs. FlyQuest

6pm CT – 100T vs. Liquid

7pm CT – NRG vs. Immortals

8pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. EG

Week 2

Thursday, June 8

4pm CT – Immortals vs. Liquid

5pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

6pm CT – EG vs. Dignitas

7pm CT – NRG vs. 100T

8pm CT – C9 vs. TSM

Friday, June 9

4pm CT – Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians

5pm CT – Liquid vs. NRG

6pm CT – FlyQuest vs. C9

7pm CT – TSM vs. Immortals

8pm CT – 100T vs. EG

Week 3

Thursday, June 15

4pm CT – NRG vs. TSM

5pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

6pm CT – 100T vs. C9

7pm CT – Dignitas vs. Liquid

8pm CT – EG vs. FlyQuest

Friday, June 16

4pm CT – TSM vs. Golden Guardians

5pm CT – Immortals vs. 100T

6pm CT – Liquid vs. EG

7pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

8pm CT – C9 vs. NRG

Week 4 (superweek)

Wednesday, June 21

4pm CT – TSM vs. EG

5pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Liquid

6pm CT – NRG vs. Golden Guardians

7pm CT – 100T vs. Dignitas

8pm CT – C9 vs. Immortals

Thursday, June 22

4pm CT – NRG vs. FlyQuest

5pm CT – Liquid vs. C9

6pm CT – Dignitas vs. TSM

7pm CT – EG vs. Immortals

8pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. 100T

Friday, June 23

4pm CT – C9 vs. EG

5pm CT – Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

6pm CT – Dignitas vs. NRG

7pm CT – TSM vs. 100T

8pm CT – Immortals vs. FlyQuest

Week 5

Thursday, June 29

4pm CT – NRG vs. Liquid

5pm CT – 100T vs. FlyQuest

6pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. C9

7pm CT – Dignitas vs. EG

8pm CT – Immortals vs. TSM

Friday, June 30

4pm CT – EG vs. 100T

5pm CT – TSM vs. NRG

6pm CT – C9 vs. Dignitas

7pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Golden Guardians

8pm CT – Liquid vs. Immortals

Week 6

Thursday, July 6

4pm CT – Dignitas vs. FlyQuest

5pm CT – NRG vs. EG

6pm CT – Liquid vs. 100T

7pm CT – Immortals vs. C9

8pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. TSM

Friday, July 7

4pm CT – 100T vs. Immortals

5pm CT – EG vs. Golden Guardians

6pm CT – C9 vs. Liquid

7pm CT – FlyQuest vs. NRG

8pm CT – TSM vs. Dignitas

Week 7

Thursday, July 13

4pm CT – Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

5pm CT – FlyQuest vs. EG

6pm CT – C9 vs. 100T

7pm CT – TSM vs. Liquid

8pm CT – NRG vs. Dignitas

Friday, July 14

4pm CT – 100T vs. TSM

5pm CT – EG vs. C9

6pm CT – Liquid vs. FlyQuest

7pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. NRG

8pm CT -Dignitas vs. Immortals

Week 8 (superweek)

Wednesday, July 19

4pm CT – Dignitas vs. 100T

5pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. Liquid

6pm CT – NRG vs. C9

7pm CT – FlyQuest vs. TSM

8pm CT – Immortals vs. EG

Thursday, July 20

4pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

5pm CT – FlyQuest vs. Immortals

6pm CT – 100T vs. NRG

7pm CT – EG vs. Liquid

8pm CT – TSM vs. C9

Friday, July 21

4pm CT – Immortals vs. NRG

5pm CT – EG vs. TSM

6pm CT – C9 vs. FlyQuest

7pm CT – Liquid vs. Dignitas

8pm CT – 100T vs. Golden Guardians

LCS Championship

Bracket stage begins July 27

Lower finals on Aug. 19 in Newark, New Jersey

Grand finals on Aug. 20 in Newark, New Jersey

