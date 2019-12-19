When does Sett release on League’s live servers?

League of Legends’ newest champion, Sett, the Ionian fist-fighter, is set to arrive on live servers sooner than expected.

Riot has been on a champion-releasing spree, adding both Senna—Lucian’s badass back-from-the-dead wife—and Aphelios, the five-weapon wielding marksman, to live servers in quick succession. The devs aren’t slowing down either. Next up is Sett, and he’s coming as early as Patch 10.1, in January 2020.

Sett, described by Riot as “a leader of Ionia’s growing criminal underworld,” is a top lane brawler that likes to get his hands dirty. He’s a shirtless, buff, pink-haired man that could easily star in the next boyband. And he uses damage and shields to his advantage.

He has low mobility, but his sustainability, his crowd control, and his raw damage make up for it. He’s also maybe, just possibly, Draven’s son. What more could you ask for from a champion? He’s got it all.

When does Sett release?

Sett is expected to release in conjunction with League Patch 10.1.

Riot is also looking to change a number of key champions and balance them ahead of the next season. A few champions on the cutting block include Aphelios—who is apparently far too overtuned—Kassadin, and Shaco. As for buffs, Sylas, Nami, and Sejuani are in for a good time. And in the case of items, Edge of Night, Serrated Dirk, and Spellthief’s Edge are getting some love.

Patch 10.1 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.