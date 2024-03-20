Category:
League of Legends

When are Twitch’s LoL Prime capsule rewards ending?

Grab 'em while you can.

Tyler Esguerra

Published: Mar 20, 2024 12:32 am

Image via Riot Games and Prime Gaming

For the last few years, many League of Legends players have been enjoying some of the best benefits when they subscribe to Amazon Prime, but now, those useful rewards might be going away.

When League players are subscribed to Amazon Prime, they are also able to link their Riot Games accounts to the service to gain access to free Prime Gaming capsules that come with a ton of different goodies. From a small amount of RP, a free epic champion skin, a ward skin, a handful of XP boosts, and other consumables, this capsule was a welcome boost of rewards for fans.

At the end of last year, however, Riot Games confirmed the partnership with Amazon was coming to an end in 2024, much to the chagrin of summoners around the world. If you’re fast enough, you can still grab some final rewards before the promotion disappears forever.

Twitch League Prime Gaming capsule ending date

Unfortunately, Riot has confirmed that the League of Legends Twitch Prime Gaming capsules will be discontinued after March 2024, meaning that players will only have until Sunday, March 31 to link their Amazon Prime accounts to their Riot accounts to claim their free loot.

If you’re still looking to claim your final Prime Gaming capsule on League, you can head over to the Twitch Prime League web page and log into your Riot account. Once you’ve linked both accounts, you should receive your goodies as soon as possible, before the shop closes down for good.

It is not known whether Amazon Prime will be renewing its partnership with Riot Games any time soon, so assume these rewards will no longer be coming back for the foreseeable future. There also aren’t any other services that are offering free League gear, making this opportunity an important and limited-time offer.

