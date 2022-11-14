What time does League of Legends season 12 end?

The end of the current League of Legends season is almost here.

The 2022 League season began in early January and is set to wrap up in mid-November. That gave dedicated players around 10 months to grind for that coveted solo queue rank.

Related: Start and end dates for all League of Legends seasons

But now, time is running out for anyone who is trying to make a last-minute ranked push in season 12. Here is the exact end time for League’s current season.

What time does the 2022 League season end?

League season 12 is set to end at 11:59pm local server time on Nov. 14 for low Elo players, according to the official Riot Games website. That means as soon as the clock strikes midnight in your time zone and the date changes to Nov. 15, the current League season will be over.

If you are a high Elo player in Master, Grandmaster, or Challenger, the season technically ends a little earlier for you. For players at these ranks, League season 12 wraps up at 11:45pm local server time on Nov. 14.

Related: When does League season 13 start and what are 2023’s biggest changes?

For this season, the coveted Victorious skin belongs to Sejuani. Any players who reached at least the Gold rank in season 12 will earn the Victorious Sejuani skin at a later date.

The end of season 12 will soon after usher in the start of the 2023 League preseason. The preseason is a time where Riot will experiment and introduce some potentially game-changing alterations before the following ranked season starts early next year. The 2023 League preseason is expected to begin on Nov. 16.