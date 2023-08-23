What LoL patch will Worlds 2023 be played on?

With most of the major League of Legends regions wrapping up their final individual competitions, the best teams around the world are now preparing to collide on the grandest stage of the year: The 2023 World Championship.

One of the most important pieces of information to note is which patch the tournament will be played on since it could feature several big changes that can affect the professional meta. Team preparation around the new meta is key for success because players must adapt to whichever champions float in and out of importance.

What patch will be used at LoL Worlds 2023?

Although it hasn’t been confirmed by Riot Games yet, popular data miner Spideraxe30 claims that the upcoming Worlds 2023 patch will be Patch 13.19. This update will be taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 27, which is just under two weeks before the start of the tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

If this is true, that means there is still plenty of time for Riot to make some significant changes to push certain picks in and out of the meta. But the devs usually try to avoid making massive changes to the game right before Worlds to ensure the event’s competitive integrity.

There are already several champions that have settled into their role as a major meta pick across multiple regions, but there is also a chance that the developers make some switches to add a bit more variety to the matches when teams clash in South Korea. With so many different leagues and so many different playstyles to factor in, Riot must be careful with how many changes it enacts moving forward.

