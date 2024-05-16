Bewitching Cassiopeia splash art for League of Legends
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

What is Blackfire Torch in LoL? New AP burn item, explained

Burn, baby, burn.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 16, 2024 12:38 pm

It’s been almost 10 years since summoners have seen Blackfire Torch in League of Legends, but now, the destructive AP item has quickly become a big talking point among the player base with its recent return to the mid lane meta.

Recommended Videos

In Patch 14.10, Blackfire Torch was added to the game alongside a whole plethora of new items in multiple different roles, including new tools for AD carry champions, assassins, and fighters alike. With item changes, system changes, and a rework for one of League‘s oldest champions, there is plenty to look forward to this split.

Blackfire Torch, however, has picked up steam as one of the stronger items in the game for mages and could dictate the champions used in the mid lane.

How to build Blackfire Torch in LoL

Blackfire Torch in LoL
Everything you’ll touch turns to ashes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blackfire Torch is a new legendary item that was added back to League in Patch 14.10. It gives the player a significant mana pool boost, plenty of ability power, and even more damage through its Baleful Blaze and Blackfire passives. You’ll need two necessary item components to build this item, plus 700 extra gold to spare.

Here is the full build for Blackfire Torch:

  • Lost Chapter (Items + 200 gold)
    • Amplifying Tome (400 gold)
    • Sapphire Crystal (350 gold)
    • Glowing Mote (250 gold)
  • Fated Ashes (Item + 500 gold)
    • Amplifying Tome (400 gold)
  • 700 gold

Blackfire Torch will not only give the player 90 ability power and 600 mana, but it will also give them a deadly burn effect that will deal 24 magic damage per second to enemies, along with four percent AP for each enemy champion or monster thats affected by the burn.

Which LoL champs can best use Blackfire Torch?

karthus splashart league of legends
Your enemies will wish they had a fire extinguisher handy. Image via Riot Games

Blackfire Torch is a destructive tool for champions that thrive on burn damage, such as Karthus, Seraphine, Cassiopeia, and Brand. In its current state, it can also be built alongside Liandry’s Torment, which stacks its burn for an even more devastating effect on your enemies. As a result, this item can be a menace for any champions that use their abilities to zone out foes with area-of-effect damage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here are the 5 champions with the highest win rates in LoL Patch 14.10
Lillia looking around in woods.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the 5 champions with the highest win rates in LoL Patch 14.10
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 16, 2024
Read Article How to fix corrupted replays in League of Legends
League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technological creation
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to fix corrupted replays in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 16, 2024
Read Article One LoL team is dominating so much at MSI they’re averaging 18 kills a game
MSI 2024 logo on a red and black background.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
One LoL team is dominating so much at MSI they’re averaging 18 kills a game
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the 5 champions with the highest win rates in LoL Patch 14.10
Lillia looking around in woods.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the 5 champions with the highest win rates in LoL Patch 14.10
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 16, 2024
Read Article How to fix corrupted replays in League of Legends
League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technological creation
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to fix corrupted replays in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 16, 2024
Read Article One LoL team is dominating so much at MSI they’re averaging 18 kills a game
MSI 2024 logo on a red and black background.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
One LoL team is dominating so much at MSI they’re averaging 18 kills a game
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 16, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.