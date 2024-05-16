What is Blackfire Torch in LoL? New AP burn item, explained

It’s been almost 10 years since summoners have seen Blackfire Torch in League of Legends, but now, the destructive AP item has quickly become a big talking point among the player base with its recent return to the mid lane meta.

In Patch 14.10, Blackfire Torch was added to the game alongside a whole plethora of new items in multiple different roles, including new tools for AD carry champions, assassins, and fighters alike. With item changes, system changes, and a rework for one of League‘s oldest champions, there is plenty to look forward to this split.

Blackfire Torch, however, has picked up steam as one of the stronger items in the game for mages and could dictate the champions used in the mid lane.

How to build Blackfire Torch in LoL

Everything you’ll touch turns to ashes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blackfire Torch is a new legendary item that was added back to League in Patch 14.10. It gives the player a significant mana pool boost, plenty of ability power, and even more damage through its Baleful Blaze and Blackfire passives. You’ll need two necessary item components to build this item, plus 700 extra gold to spare.

Here is the full build for Blackfire Torch:

Lost Chapter (Items + 200 gold) Amplifying Tome (400 gold) Sapphire Crystal (350 gold) Glowing Mote (250 gold)

Fated Ashes (Item + 500 gold) Amplifying Tome (400 gold)

700 gold

Blackfire Torch will not only give the player 90 ability power and 600 mana, but it will also give them a deadly burn effect that will deal 24 magic damage per second to enemies, along with four percent AP for each enemy champion or monster that‘s affected by the burn.

Which LoL champs can best use Blackfire Torch?

Your enemies will wish they had a fire extinguisher handy. Image via Riot Games

Blackfire Torch is a destructive tool for champions that thrive on burn damage, such as Karthus, Seraphine, Cassiopeia, and Brand. In its current state, it can also be built alongside Liandry’s Torment, which stacks its burn for an even more devastating effect on your enemies. As a result, this item can be a menace for any champions that use their abilities to zone out foes with area-of-effect damage.

