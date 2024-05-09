All LoL item changes coming in Patch 14.10 midseason update

Like last year’s midseason update, League of Legends Patch 14.10 features extensive item changes across the board, with many items added, adjusted, or removed.

Recommended Videos

In addition, several items in this midseason patch have new recipes, meaning they have new total gold costs. Other items have also received name changes or are being changed into new items despite keeping the same name.

So, be sure to check over all the League item changes coming in Patch 14.10 so you know what to expect when it lands on Wednesday, May 15.

All LoL Patch 14.10 midseason item changes

Patch 14.10 features item changes for all roles. Image via Riot Games

Miscellaneous items

(Removed) Corrupting Potion

Boots

Boots of Swiftness

Innate speed reduced from 60 to 45.

Slow resist of 25 percent removed.

Attacks will now grant either plus 30 (melee) or plys 20 (ranged) speed for two seconds.

Mercury’s Treads

Cost reduced from 1100g to 1000g.

Magic resist increased from 25 to 30.

Tenacity decreased from 30 percent to 20 percent.

(Removed) Mobility Boots

Plated Steelcaps

Cost decreased from 1100g to 1000g.

Armor increased from 20 to 25.

Block percentage reduced from 12 percent to eight percent.

(New) Symbiotic Soles

Recipe: Boots plus 600g. This new item will cost 900g in total to craft.

Movement speed base stat will be 35.

Passive: you will get an empowered Recall.

Quest: Once you’ve traveled 150000 units of distance, you can upgrade to Synchronized Souls.

(New) Synchronized Souls

Movement speed base stat of 45.

Passive: Your Recall is now empowered

Passive: You will gain plus 45 movement speed when out of combat.

(Adjusted) Zephyr

New recipe: Berserker’s Greaves plus 2000g. This will cost 3100g in total to build.

Berserker’s Greaves plus 2000g. This will cost 3100g in total to build. You must be level 15 to purchase.

Plus 20 percent slow resistance.

Movement speed adjusted from 10 percent to 45 flat.

Tenacity has been removed.

Attack damage has been removed.

Attack speed increased from 40 percent to 45 percent.

New passive: Like the Wind: You gain five percent movement speed on-hit for six seconds. This can stack up to 15 percent movement speed (three stacks).

Tip: This isn’t a mistake. Zephyr is now a Boots item.

Basic Items

Dagger

Attack speed was reduced from 12 percent to 10 percent.

‌Epic Items

Bami’s Cinder

New recipe: Ruby Crystal, Glowing Mote, plus 250g. In total, this new recipe will cost 900g to build.

New: Now grants plus five ability haste.

Health was reduced from 300 to 200.

(New) Fated Ashes

Recipe: Amplifying Tome plus 500g. The total build cost is 900g.

Ability power base stat of 40.

Passive: Inflame: Your ability damage will burn enemies for a second magic damage per second for three seconds. This increases by 20 per second to monsters.

Hearthbound Axe

New recipe: Long Sword, Dagger, Long Sword, plus 300g. The total build cost for this new recipe is 1300g.

Attack damage increased from 15 to 20.

Attack speed decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent.

(Removed) Kircheis Shard

Noonquiver

New recipe: Long Sword, Cloak of Agility, plus 450g. The new cost for this item is 1400g.

New: You will now get a plus 20 percent critical strike chance.

Attack damage was reduced from 30 to 25.

Attack speed has been removed.

Recurve Bow

Damage type has been adjusted from magic damage to physical damage.

(New) Scout’s Slingshot

Recipe: Dagger plus 600g. The total cost to build this new item is 900g.

Attack speed is now 20 percent.

Passive: Bullseye: When you damage a champion, you’ll deal 40 magic damage. This has a 40-second cooldown and it’s reduced by one second on attack.

Steel Sigil

The recipe has been re-ordered to be symmetrical. Nothing has been added or removed from this recipe.

Verdant Barrier

Cost decreased from 1700g to 1600.

Zeal

Critical strike chance has been increased from 15 percent to 20 percent.

‌Crit Legendary Items

Bloodthirster

New recipe: BF Sword, Pickaxe, and Vampire Scepter plus 325g. This item will now cost 3400g.

You will no longer get additional attack damage when you’re above 70 percent health.

Excess lifesteal healing will be converted into an overshield of up to 50-400. This shield will decay after you’ve been out of combat for 25 seconds.

Critical strike chance has been removed.

Attack damage has been increased from 55 to 80.

Collector

New recipe: BF Sword, Serrated Dirk, Cloak of Agility, plus 300g. This item will now cost 3200g.

Critical strike chance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Attack damage increased from 55 to 60.

Lethality decreased from 16 to 15.

Essence Reaver

New recipe: BF Sword, Caulfield’s Warhammer, Cloak of Agility, plus 200g. This item will now cost 3200g.

This is no longer a Spellblade item.

New passive: Basic attacks will refund 15 plus 10 percent basic attack damage mana on-hit.

Critical strike chance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Ability haste has increased from 20 to 25.

Attack damage increased from 60 to 65.

Immortal Shieldbow

New recipe: Pickaxe, Noonquiver, plus 725g. Building this item will now cost 3000g.

Critical strike chance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Attack damage increased from 50 to 55.

Lifesteal has been removed.

Infinity Edge

Cost increased from 3300g to 3400g.

Critical strike chance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Attack damage increased from 65 to 80.

Kraken Slayer

New recipe: Rectrix, Hearthbound Axe, Recurve Bow, plus 200g. This item will now cost 3100g.

Critical strike chance has been removed.

New: You will now get a plus seven percent movement speed.

Attack damage has been increased from 40 to 50.

Attack speed has been increased from 35 percent to 40 percent. Ornn item: The attack speed has been increased from 45 percent to 55 percent.

Passive damage has been increased from up to x 2.0 on the third repeat trigger to up to x1.5 based on the target’s missing health.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Armor penetration increased from 35 percent to 40 percent.

Critical strike chance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Attack damage increased from 40 to 45.

Removed: You will no longer deal increased damage based on the target’s maximum health.

Mercurial Scimitar

New recipe: Quicksilver Sash, Pickaxe, Vampiric Scepter, plus 225g. Building this item will now cost 3300g.

Critical strike chance has now been removed.

New: You will now get a plus 10 percent lifesteal.

Mortal Reminder

Critical strike chance has been increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

(Adjusted) Navori Flickerblade

Previously called Navori Quickblades

New recipe: Dagger, Zeal, Dagger, plus 900g. This will now cost 2600g to build.

Critical strike chance has been increased from 20 percent to 25 percent

Removed: Your champion will no longer get increased damage based on your critical strike chance.

Cooldown refund has increased from percent to 15 percent.

Ability haste has been removed.

Ability damage has been removed.

New: You will now get seven percent movement speed and 40 percent attack speed.

Ornn’s “Flicker” upgrade will receive these changes but is not currently accessible.

Phantom Dancer

New recipe: Dagger, Zeal, Dagger, plus 900g. This item will now cost 2600g.

Dagger, Zeal, Dagger, plus 900g. This item will now cost 2600g. Movement speed has been increased from 10 percent to 12 percent.

Critical strike chance has been increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Attack damage has been removed.

Attack speed has been increased from 30 percent to 60 percent.

Removed: You can’t get increased attack speed on attack.

Rapid Firecannon

New recipe: Zeal, Scout’s Slingshot, plus 600g. Building this item will now cost 2600g.

Zeal, Scout’s Slingshot, plus 600g. Building this item will now cost 2600g. Critical strike chance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Attack damage has been removed.

Attack speed increased from 20 percent to 35 percent.

Runaan’s Hurricane

New recipe: Zeal, Scout’s Slingshot, plus 600g. This item now costs 2600g.

Removed: This item no longer applies 30 on-hit magic damage.

Bolt’s total attack damage scaling has been increased from 40 percent to 55 percent.

Critical strike chance has been increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Statikk Shiv

New recipe: Scout’s Slingshot, Hearthbound Axe, plus 700g. This item now costs 2900g.

Critical strike chance has now been removed .

Attack speed has been increased from 30 percent to 40 percent

New passives: Electrospark: Killing non-champions causes chain lightning that deals 90 magic damage. This can hit up to six additional enemies. There is a three-second cooldown and a 500-bounce range. Electroshock: Takedowns on champions will deal x3.0 damage and have no cooldown, no bounce cap (but it’s limited to 186 bounces), and a 650 bounce range.



(Removed) Stormrazor

(New) Yun Tal Wildarrows

Recipe: Pickaxe, Noonquiver, plus 925g. The total cost for this item is 3200g .

3200g Critical strike chance of 25 percent

Attack damage of 65

Passive: Serrated Edge: Critical strikes deal 35 percent total attack damage as additional physical damage over two seconds. This can stack.

‌Fighter/On-Hit Legendary items

Black Cleaver

Shred per stack has increased from five percent to six percent. This can have a maximum of five stacks.

Blade of the Ruined King

On-hit damage: Ranged on-hit damage has decreased from nine percent to six percent. Melee on-hit damage has been decreased from 12 percent to nine percent. Monster cap on on-hit damage has been increased from 60 to 100.

Attack damage increased from 40 to 55.

Attack speed increased from 25 percent to 30 percent.

Lifesteal increased from eight percent to 10 percent.

Passive slow triggers from the first attack to the third attack.

(New) Overlord’s Bloodmail

Recipe: Tunneler, Tunneler, plus 1000g. This item costs 3300g.

Health base stat of 500.

Attack damage base stat of 40.

Passive: Tyranny: You gain two percent base health as attack damage.

Passive: Retribution: You gain up to 10 percent increased attack damage based on your missing health. This is maxed at 70 percent of your missing health.

Ravenous Hydra

Cast range has increased from 325 to 350

Terminus

New recipe: Hearthbound Axe, Recurve Bow, plus 1000g. This item will now cost 3000g.

Attack damage decreased from 40 to 35.

Attack speed increased from 30 percent to 35 percent.

‌Tank Legendary Items

Abyssal Mask

Cost decreased from 2400g to 2300g.

Radius increased from 550 to 600.

Magic resist shred adjusted from five plus 1.2 percent base health flat shred to 20 percent percent shred. There’s no longer any scaling.

Innate magic resist decreased from 60 to 50.

Magic resist per shredded enemy increased from nine to 10.

(Removed) Anathema’s Chains

Hollow Radiance

New: plus 10 ability haste.

Health decreased from 600 to 450.

Knight’s Vow

New recipe: Kindlegem, Chain Vest, Rejuvenation Bead, plus 300g. This will now cost 2200g.

Armor decreased from 45 to 40.

New: Plus 100 percent health regeneration.

Damage redirection increased from 10 percent to 12 percent. The redirect will no longer double if the linked ally’s health is below 30 percent.

Randuin’s Omen

Removed: You will no longer inherit the Rock Solid passive from Warden’s Mail.

Active slow increased from 55 percent to 70 percent.

Active cooldown increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.

Base health was reduced from 400 to 350.

Armor increased from 55 to 75.

Sunfire Aegis

New: Plus 10 ability haste.

Health was reduced from 500 to 350.

Unending Despair

Cooldown was reduced from seven seconds to five seconds.

Warmog’s Armor

Health increased from 750 to 1000.

Innate health regeneration decreased from 200 percent to 100 percent.

Winter’s Approach

New recipe: Tear, Giant’s Belt, Kindlegem, plus 300g. This item will now cost 2400g.

Health increased from 400 to 550.

Health from mana scaling has been adjusted from eight percent total mana to 15 percent bonus mana.

These changes also apply to Fimbulwinter.

Zeke’s Convergence

New recipe: Kindlegem, Cloth Armor, Null-Magic Mantle, plus 650g. This item will now cost 2200g.

Ability haste decreased from 20 to 10.

Health increased from 200 to 300.

Armor has been reduced from 30 to 25.

New: Plus 25 magic resist.

Removed: Mana.

‌Mage Legendary Items

(New) Blackfire Torch

Recipe: Lost Chapter, Fated Ashes, plus 700g. This costs 2800g to build.

Ability haste of 25.

Ability power of 90.

Mana base of 600.

Passive: Baleful Blaze: Ability damage burns an enemy for 20 plus four percent of your ability power magic damage per second for three seconds. This increases by 20 per second against monsters.

Passive: Blackfire: For every champion and epic or large monster affected by Baleful Blaze, you will gain four percent ability power.

Liandry’s Torment

New recipe: Haunting Guise, Fated Ashes, plus 800g. This will now cost 3000g.

Luden’s Companion

Cooldown has been adjusted from three seconds per charge to 12 seconds to gain all charges.

Base damage increased from 45 to 60.

Repeat hit damage increased from x0.35 to x0.5.

‌Assassin Legendary Items

Voltaic Cyclosword

New recipe: Brutalizer, Long Sword, Long Sword, plus 863g. The total cost for this item is now 2900g.

‌Support Legendary Items

Dawncore

New recipe: Bandleglass Mirror, Forbidden Idol, Forbidden Idol, plus 250g. This now costs 2700g.

Removed: Summoner haste.

Removed: Ability haste. This has also been removed from Ornn’s item.

Mana regeneration decreased from 150 percent to 100 percent. Ornn item mana regeneration increased from 225 percent to 250 percent.

Innate ability power increased from 40 to 60. Ornn item ability power increased from 60 to 70.

Passive ability power per 100 percent mana regeneration increased from five to 10.

New: Plus 16 innate heal and shield power.

Passive heal and shield power per 100 percent mana regeneration decreased from three percent to two percent.

Echoes of Helia

Maximum shards decreased from three to two.

Healing per shard is now 75 (max shards of 150).

Damage per shard increased from 45 to 60. Maximum shards decreased from 135 to 120.

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Innate movement speed decreased from eight percent to five percent. Ornn item movement speed decreased from 10 percent to seven percent.

Ability power decreased from 55 to 50. Ornn item ability power decreased from 70 to 65.



Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more