What does FF mean in League of Legends?

Seeing that in the chat is not a good sign.

Learning to play League of Legends is a long and challenging process. Understanding the terms commonly used in the community is another layer of difficulty you might need to get through.

The term “FF” is one of the expressions rooted in League but is now also used in many other online games. Here’s what it means and how to use it.

FF meaning in League of Legends, explained

FF is a shortening of the term “forfeit.” If you see someone type “ff” in the chat in a game of League, chances are they’re willing to surrender.

It means the game is taking a turn for the worst or that player, in particular, is having a bad time. FF is also a command to surrender in the game (/ff), so you can launch a vote using it.

They might also write “FF20” because 20 minutes was the minimum duration of a game required to launch a vote to surrender a game in previous years. You can now surrender at 15 minutes.

There are two methods to surrender in League: the classic method, where you need 70 percent of a positive vote to take effect, and the early vote, where it must be unanimous. The early vote can be made at 10 minutes, but it might be shortened to 3:30 minutes next season.