What does ‘Demotion Shield Expiring’ mean in League of Legends?

If you have been playing League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics ranked modes for some time now, you might have come across a message next to your shield on your profile stating that your “Demotion Shield” is “expiring.”

But what exactly does it mean?

Well, after being promoted into a new division or tier for the first time, you will gain an effect known as a demotion “shield” which will prevent you from dropping down a tier/division if you lose additional games.

This shield usually lasts for about three games after advancing a division and 10 games after advancing a tier. For Master Tier, however, everything is just 3 games.

So if you are in Platinum V, for example, you won’t drop to Gold I for a short period of time. This shield, however, can expire and that is what “Demotion Shield Expiring” signifies, so if you lose your next match or next few matches, there is a high chance you will end up dropping a division or tier.

After you have been demoted, your LP will be set between 25 to 75, depending on how many losses you had when you were at 0 LP.